This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Ferries to take NTA to court after being ordered to pay compensation over cancellations

The National Transport Authority issued the notices today ordering Irish Ferries to pay compensation.

By Sean Murray Monday 28 Jan 2019, 6:48 PM
1 hour ago 7,505 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4463870
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has issued notices to Irish Ferries ordering it to pay compensation to passengers affected by the cancellation of the WB Yeats services last summer.

The new vessel had been planned to join the Irish Ferries fleet last summer, but the company was forced to cancel thousands of bookings as “extraordinary circumstances beyond its control” led to the delay of the ship’s delivery.

The WB Yeats was to serve the Dublin-Cherbourg service from July but Irish Ferries flagged as early as April that it wouldn’t be able to fulfill a number of services.

Following an investigation, however, the NTA has said that it wasn’t satisfied the unavailability of the ship couldn’t have been avoided.

Irish Ferries has said it is “disappointed” with the NTA’s issuing of notices, and said it will appeal the matter in the courts.

Maritime regulation

After receiving correspondence from passengers, the NTA launched an investigation into the cancellations to see if it contravened European maritime regulations. 

It said: “The Board of the Authority formed the opinions that Irish Ferries failed or is failing to comply with and has infringed or is infringing Article 18 and Article 19 of the Maritime Regulation on 19 October 2018 and authorised the serving of notices on Irish Ferries.

The Authority was not satisfied that the unavailability of ‘WB Yeats’ is an extraordinary circumstance hindering the performance of the cancelled passenger services which could not have been avoided even if all reasonable measures had been taken.

These notices direct Irish Ferries to pay compensation to impacted passengers who’d already requested compensation for the delay in arriving at their destination, and to passengers who incurred additional costs in travelling to/from Rosslare instead of Dublin or Roscoff instead of Cherbourg.

Irish Ferries has a period of two months to comply with the notices.

‘Every reasonable action’

In a statement this evening, Irish Ferries reiterated its stance that the cancellations were due to “extraordinary circumstances which were completely outside of the company’s control”.

“In dealing with its customers Irish Ferries believes it took every reasonable action to provide passengers with alternative travel options, from a no-quibble immediate refund to allow them to make alternative travel plans, as well as alternative sailings on the Oscar Wilde out of Rosslare Europort and Land bridge alternatives via the UK,” it said.

It also said that its ongoing discussions with the NTA regarding the interpretation of EU regulation had been a “critical factor” in its “regretful” conclusion that it will be unlikely to operate the Oscar Wilde to France out of Rosslare this year.

Irish Ferries also accused the NTA of contributing to making the route “commercially unviable” in the future.

It said it would be contesting these orders from the NTA in the courts, including the European Courts of Justice if needed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    123,914  87
    2
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    83,794  34
    3
    		Opinion: Pat was refused mental health services because of his addiction - now he's dead
    80,744  51
    Fora
    1
    		'It's frustrating': Pharmacies rack up software bills to meet rigorous new medicine rules
    315  0
    2
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    282  0
    3
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    79  0
    The42
    1
    		'Joe told me he hadn't seen enough of me. I knew I needed to move'
    59,369  40
    2
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    53,746  29
    3
    		Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    38,392  52
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    14,993  1
    2
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    14,474  4
    3
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    10,631  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CAR CRASH
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    DONEGAL
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    COURTS
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter
    Family 'devastated' at six year sentence for man who killed taxi driver

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie