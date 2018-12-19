Poll: Do you support nurses and midwives in their vote for all-out strike action?

YESTERDAY, THE IRISH Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) said that 95% of its members had voted in favour of strike action.

The decision was taken over concerns of staff shortages and low pay in the sector, and will see dates set for 24-hour strikes across the country in the new year.

“Ireland’s nurses and midwives are speaking with one clear voice. This vote reflects a deep frustration in our professions, which the government cannot continue to ignore,” INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghada said.

“Nurses and midwives simply want to do their jobs and care for patients properly. But low pay has led to staff shortages, compromising safe care.”

Do you support nurses and midwives in their vote for all-out strike action?


