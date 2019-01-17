This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donohoe thanks nurses for 'immense contribution' but says paying them more could lead to others seeking rises

Nurses are set to go on strike this month and next in a dispute over pay and conditions.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 8:08 AM
56 minutes ago 3,951 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4444430
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic

PASCHAL DONOHOE HAS said increasing nurses’ salaries could lead to other public service workers seeking pay rises.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform acknowledged “the immense contribution that our nurses make in our hospitals and primary care centres every day”.

To which Independents 4 Change TD Joan Collins responded: “Pay them.”

“While I am very much aware of this contribution, I am equally aware of the contribution that many other public servants make to our economy and society,” Donohoe continued yesterday evening.

He stated that giving nurses a pay rise would lead to the “risk of knock-on claims”, adding: “That is not an option for any government.”

His department believes that the estimated €300 million cost of the nurses’ claim would trigger knock-on claims across the public service. Donohoe noted that when gardaí received pay rises totalling €50 million in 2016, an additional €120 million had to be paid to other public servants.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has scheduled six 24-hour strikes by its 37,000 members on 30 January and 5, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February if their issues are not addressed.

Members will continue to provide lifesaving care and emergency response teams during this period, but some operations and clinic appointments will be cancelled.

The dispute centres on pay, conditions and staffing levels. The number of staff nurses working in Ireland fell by 1,754 (6%) between 2008 and 2018, despite an increased demand on the health service. 95% of INMO members have voted in favour of going on strike.

pay inmo Source: INMO

Psychiatric nurses also plan to strike in February, citing similar concerns.

Talks are taking place between the INMO, the Psychiatric Nurses Association, the Department of Health and the HSE to try to avert the strikes. 

‘Ball is in government’s court’ 

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha has said going on strike is the “last thing a nurse or midwife wants to do, but the crisis in recruitment and retention has made it impossible for us to do our jobs properly”.

“We are not able give patients the care they deserve under these conditions.

“The HSE simply cannot recruit enough nurses and midwives on these wages. Until that changes, the health service will continue to go understaffed and patient care will be compromised.

The ball is in the government’s court. This strike can be averted. All it takes is for the government to acknowledge our concerns, engage with us directly, and work to resolve this issue, in a proactive manner.

Speaking yesterday evening, Donohoe noted that many TDs present had referred to the fact there were nurses in the public gallery of the Dáil chamber during the discussion, stating that the same chairs “would quickly be filled with other public servants who would ask why the same money cannot be made available to them”.

“Agreements were made with public servants on the basis of integrity around our wage policy. We have said that a certain amount of money is available in any given year, of between one-quarter and one-third of what we spend each year, and that is set aside for pay.

“In addition to that, we have put in place a plan for €1.1 billion of additional wage changes and increases, all of which are deserved by our public servants. When we made that agreement with them, we as a Government, underscored by elements in this Dáil, said that this is the best that is available to them.”

Donohoe asked TDs what would they say to teachers, civil servants and members of the armed forces if nurses got a pay rise and they didn’t.

Donohoe also ruled out the establishment of a judge-led commission to review the nursing and midwifery professions, a proposal put forward by Fianna Fáil.

‘They work exceptionally hard’ 

Responding to Donohoe in the Dáil, FF TD Eamon Scanlon noted that the INMO ballot was not just about wage increases, but also patient safety.

“The HSE has not been able to recruit and retain sufficient nurses and midwives, meaning that the health service is understaffed. Nurses are working 12-hour shifts which sometimes run into 13 or 14 hours. They rarely get out of work on time and are constantly contacted on their days off to do overtime.

They work exceptionally hard and it is often forgotten that they have families of their own to look after. They care for everyone and they are not rewarded in the way that they should be.

“In Australia, the maximum number of patients in a nurse’s care is six but in Ireland it can be between 15 and 20, which speaks for itself. Morale among nurses is at an all-time low at the moment,” Scanlon said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man receives hospital treatment after injecting himself with his own semen
    88,233  81
    2
    		Woman in her 70s swindled out of £45,000 in 'absolutely despicable' scam
    61,533  39
    3
    		Theresa May meets other party leaders and reaffirms her 'duty to deliver Brexit'
    47,697  61
    Fora
    1
    		'When I was younger, I tried to take the easy way out of things in life'
    381  0
    2
    		We're looking for an editor to lead the team at Fora
    204  0
    3
    		Festive spending took a hit and retailers have pointed the finger at... Black Friday again
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		Uncapped Connacht trio rewarded for fine form as Schmidt names Six Nations squad
    34,120  126
    2
    		The West reawakens, 'unlucky' Byrne misses out and Schmidt's 30 reserves
    31,809  59
    3
    		Jim McGuinness lands coup with appointment of ex-Athletic Bilbao coach as assistant
    30,665  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Katie Piper's contribution to the Ten Year Challenge is the dose of reality it needs
    13,972  1
    2
    		Yolanda Hadid's selfie shows older women it's ok to reject beauty norms
    8,400  2
    3
    		Margot Robbie is right - we all need to stop asking married women when they're going to get pregnant
    7,076  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Penalties for parents who fail to send children to school are 'totally inadequate', judge claims
    Penalties for parents who fail to send children to school are 'totally inadequate', judge claims
    Hillsborough trial: 'Extraordinarily bad' failings of police chief caused 96 deaths, court hears
    Four men jailed for life over loyalist killing of man who was shot dead in front of his son
    DUBLIN
    Jim McGuinness: Dublin likely to be most affected by football's experimental rules
    Jim McGuinness: Dublin likely to be most affected by football's experimental rules
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    Gardaí in Dublin renew appeal for missing 18-year-old Dylan Keogh
    EU
    Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border
    Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border
    Despite largest government defeat in modern British history, May looks set to survive confidence vote
    'No deal? No problem': A street-side view of Britain's great Brexit battle
    COURT
    Bouncer charged with manslaughter after Galway publican 'savagely beaten to death'
    Bouncer charged with manslaughter after Galway publican 'savagely beaten to death'
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Master of High Court defends breaking windows in Four Courts with hammer

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie