This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day

The action will begin at 8am on Wednesday and finish at 8am on Thursday.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 11:30 AM
41 minutes ago 3,134 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4461916
Image: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic
Image: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic

THE HSE HAS released guidelines and information on which health services will and will not be in operation if next week’s planned nurses’ strike goes ahead. 

Nurses and midwives will strike for a full day next week on Wednesday, 30 January in protest against pay and what they call a recruitment and retention issue in the sector. 

The action will begin at 8am on Wednesday and finish at 8am on Thursday.

Talks aimed at averting the strike between representatives of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the government broke down on Friday without any resolution, meaning the strike is set to go ahead.

The HSE said efforts were still underway to avert the action but that it was now putting in place plans to deal with the potential action. 

These plans are outlined below.

Service disruptions 

Acute Hospitals 

The following services WILL NOT operate in acute hospitals on the day of the strike: 

  • Local injury units will not operate
  • With the exception of cancer surgery cases all other planned in-patient and day case surgery will be cancelled
  • All out-patient appointments are cancelled, including adult, maternity and paediatric
  • In the event that a pregnant woman requires urgent assessment due to cancellation of OPD, she should present to the emergency admission room

The following services WILL operate on the day of the strike:

  • Urgent cancer surgery. Patients will be contacted directly by hospitals if their surgery is proceeding
  • Emergency theatres
  • In-patient wards
  • Maternity services (delivery suites/home births/special care baby units/neonatal)
  • Critical care
  • Colposcopy services
  • Oncology services (chemotherapy & radiotherapy)
  • Dialysis
  • Emergency departments (adult and paediatric)
  • Planned obstetrics procedures (based on maternal & foetal well-being)

The HSE said that due to the strike action, people should only present at emergency services if it is absolutely essential. 

Community Services

The HSE said that a variety of community services WILL NOT be in operation on the day. Among the disruptions:

  • All public day centres for older people or people with disabilities, where nurses are employed, will close
  • All routine community nursing services and health centre clinics where nurses participate will be cancelled
  • All day hospitals or out-patient appointments in community nursing hospitals/units will be cancelled

Services that WILL operate include:

  • Planned essential services at home
  • Long-term care of older people and people with intellectual disability
  • Limited palliative care
  • A limited newborn screening service will be operational

The HSE said that if the industrial action goes ahead any appointments or procedures that are cancelled will be rescheduled.  

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has over 40,000 members; in a ballot held before the strike was announced, over 90% of members that were polled voted in favour of industrial action.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    54,727  9
    2
    		FactCheck: Are supermarkets required to accept plastic packaging, if you leave it at the checkout?
    43,981  76
    3
    		Opinion: It's hard to survive as a 30-something in a millennial’s world
    41,382  97
    Fora
    1
    		Brexit is poison - but there's still hope for prosperity when it comes to Irish tech
    340  0
    2
    		Why Parkpnp's founder is changing his plans for the US – and opening a wine and 'cronut' bar
    205  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Clare, Mayo v Roscommon, Dublin v Carlow - Saturday GAA match tracker
    84,237  26
    2
    		'His heart is with Ireland' - Bayern Munich teenager Johansson commits international future
    56,417  32
    3
    		Munster dig in to win hard-fought battle at Rodney Parade in terrible conditions
    26,635  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Save or splurge: 10 of the chicest shirt dresses the highstreet has to offer
    10,481  0
    2
    		Hozier reminded the nation just how shameful it is be to labelled 'no craic'
    9,983  1
    3
    		5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    7,434  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    COURTS
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Stable owner who raped girl receives partially suspended sentence
    HEALTH
    Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day
    Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    GARDAí
    Gardaí appeal for information after person injured in aggravated burglary
    Gardaí appeal for information after person injured in aggravated burglary
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses following drive-by shooting on home in Cabra
    Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie