Wednesday 30 January, 2019
'The relationship between nurses and the HSE is like a bad marriage': Nurses on strike all over country

The dispute centres on pay, conditions and staffing levels.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 11:01 AM
58 minutes ago 3,805 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4466673

NURSES AND MIDWIVES are on strike across the country today, calling for better pay and conditions.

Today is the first of six planned 24-hour strikes by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) 37,000 members.

Picket lines are present outside hospitals throughout Ireland, with further strikes planned for 5, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February if a number of issues are not addressed.

The dispute centres on pay, conditions and staffing levels. 

Labour Court discussions attempting to resolve the situation ended without agreement on Monday night. 

The number of staff nurses working in Ireland fell by 1,754 (6%) between 2008 and 2018, despite an increased demand on the health service. The vast majority (95%) of INMO members voted in favour of going on strike.

Members will continue to provide lifesaving care and emergency response teams during the strike action, but thousands of operations and clinic appointments have been cancelled.

Psychiatric nurses also plan to strike next month, citing similar concerns.

The HSE has asked members of the public only to attend emergency services in hospitals today if it is absolutely necessary. 

Speaking yesterday, Dr Colm Henry said the HSE is in active dialogue with strike committees at every site to ensure a “responsive and safe” service. 

People may experience increased delays of course because other aspects of unscheduled care such as local injury units or acute medical assessment units will not be open.

Nurses and midwives are braving snow in many areas, with the start of the picket line in Sligo being slightly delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

TheJournal.ie spoke to nurses outside the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin this morning.

Staff nurse Dara Ann O’Malley said she and her colleagues didn’t want to go on strike but told us: “It’s something we feel like we have to do.

I feel like the relationship between the HSE and nurses now is like a bad marriage – he’ll only appreciate her when she’s gone, and we just have to take a stand. The health service is kind of imploding at the moment.

“Five years ago when I started there was a CNM (clinical nurse manager) and four staff nurses every morning and now when I arrive to work there is a CNM and two staff nurses, and more often than not it’s the CNM and one staff nurse.

We’re working constantly understaffed, I don’t think people appreciate how dangerous it can be. And the people who are left in the theatre, on the wards, are under intense pressure.

Aideen Burns, one of the Mater’s psychiatric nurse managers, said she fears today won’t be the only day of strike action.

“I suspect this isn’t going to be the only day, unfortunately. I would love to think that we could be out for one day and that we could get the government to listen … We may have to be doing this again next week.

This is extremely serious, this is something that we do not take lightly and there has been an enormous amount of planning to ensure that we are providing safe care – it’s emergency care, it’s life-preserving care, but we are doing that, so our colleagues are working inside on reduced numbers ensuring that we’re keeping our patients safe.

“I think the HSE has to listen, this is really for the future of nurses and for the future of the health service, we need the nurses. Every day we are cancelling patients because we don’t have enough beds and we don’t have enough nurses for those beds.

“It’s extremely difficult for all of us to face patients knowing they have [had appointments] cancelled numerous times, they’re sitting on waiting lists, it’s very hard to stand over. As a nurse, we want to be proud of the care we give, we want to be proud of the health service that we work in.”

‘Sleepless nights’ 

Abina Reilly, a ward manager in the Mater, said a lot of nurses and midwives had “sleepless nights” in the lead up to the strike.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of the nurses here this morning and we’ve done this with a very heavy heart.

Our interests have always been our patients’ safety and we cannot sustain that if we don’t have sustainable staffing levels and we cannot sustain that unless we have fair pay for the work that we’re doing.

Reilly said every ward in a hospital “delivers complex care every day”, with the demand on nurses always increasing.

“Every year the complexities increase. There are people on ordinary wards now who, without a shadow of a doubt, would have been in high dependency units before for a number of days – they’re straight out to the wards now.”

Public support 

Members of the public have expressed support for the nurses and midwives, in person and by beeping their car horns as they drive by.

The nurses we spoke to thanked members of the public and patients for their support, saying the reaction has been “so, so positive” as people understand the stress they are under.

An opinion poll has shown that three-quarter of Irish people support the strike action.

Speaking about the strike earlier this month, the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, said increasing nurses’ salaries could lead to other public service workers seeking pay rises.

He acknowledged “the immense contribution that our nurses make in our hospitals and primary care centres every day” but added: “While I am very much aware of this contribution, I am equally aware of the contribution that many other public servants make to our economy and society.”

His department believes that the estimated €300 million cost of the nurses’ claim would trigger knock-on claims across the public service. Donohoe noted that when gardaí received pay rises totalling €50 million in 2016, an additional €120 million had to be paid to other public servants.

With reporting by Nicky Ryan

