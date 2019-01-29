This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nurses strike still on after overnight talks end without agreement

The court will decide later today on whether or not formal intervention in the dispute is necessary.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,641 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4464230
INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha speaking to the media earlier this month.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha speaking to the media earlier this month.
INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha speaking to the media earlier this month.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TOMORROW’S NURSES STRIKES is set to go ahead after exploratory talks at the Labour Court ended last night without agreement. 

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said that strike preparations for the 24-hour stoppage continue and that the court will decide later today on whether or not formal intervention in the dispute is necessary. 

The INMO, which has over 40,000 members, announced strike action earlier this month. In a ballot held in November, over 90% of members that were polled voted in favour of industrial action.

Nurses have argued for measures to deal with what they called the recruitment and retention crisis among members. They said that increasing nurses’ pay was the only way to retain nurses, and that this in turn would improve working conditions.

Meanwhile, the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) has announced two further strike days in an ongoing dispute over union recognition. 

The PNA has said that the HSE has refused to recognise Nasra, the PNA ambulance personnel branch,  as a representative body for members of the National Ambulance Service.

The PNA strike dates have yet to be announced. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    130,987  96
    2
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    93,292  34
    3
    		Boris Johnson suggests Theresa May planning Brexit fightback with 'freedom clause'
    56,042  37
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    406  0
    2
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    202  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    61,346  31
    2
    		Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    45,497  55
    3
    		Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    37,090  102
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    34,793  1
    2
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    21,427  4
    3
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    13,212  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DONEGAL
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    COURTS
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter
    GARDAí
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    Gardaí appeal for information after person injured in aggravated burglary

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie