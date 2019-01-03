This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coveney rules out Occupied Territories Bill support but will discuss free vote with Independent Alliance ministers

Despite government opposition, the Bill has cross-party support from Labour, Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil as well as independent senators.

By Christina Finn Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,313 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4411921
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has reiterated that Fine Gael will not be supporting the Occupied Territories Bill when it comes before the Dáil at the end of this month.

He told TheJournal.ie that the advice government has received from the Attorney General says the legislation is “not legally sound” and urged Fianna Fáil to drop its support for the Bill.

However, writing on the issue for this publication, Fianna Fáil’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Niall Collins appealed to Fine Gael to “show some courage, stand on the right side of history, and support it”.

The Bill, which was passed in the Seanad in December, aims to prohibit Ireland from trading in goods and services from Israeli-occupied territories by prohibiting “the import and sales of goods, services and natural resources originating in illegal settlements in occupied territories”.

Despite government opposition, the Bill has cross-party support from Labour, Sinn Féin, and Fianna Fáil, as well as independent senators.

Free vote

The Bill also has support from some sitting around the Cabinet table. Government members from the Independent Alliance such as Shane Ross and Finian McGrath are seeking a free vote on the matter – which causes a major problem for the Tánaiste.

McGrath told TheJournal.ie before Christmas that they outlined their concerns to Coveney and a number of senior department officials, with the junior minister adding that “our strong views were made known”.

When asked if the Independent Alliance ministers will be given a free vote, the Tánaiste said:

“I have had an initial discussion with Shane Ross and Finian on this issue and we will discuss it again in Cabinet but that is a matter for discussion in a government meeting rather than through the media.”

Cabinet are due to meet today, though the agenda is set to be dominated by Brexit. 

Despite many legal experts stating the proposed legislation is compliant with EU law, Coveney continues to rely on advice he said he has received from the current Attorney General, who says it would not be lawful. 

The advice has not been published, but it warns that Ireland could stand liable to class action.

Legal opinion

A number of legal experts such as Irish Senior Counsel Michael Lynn and Professor James Crawford, who is a judge of the International Court of Justice, as well as Senator Michael McDowell, a former attorney general, all back the legislation.

Most recently, Takis Tridimas, a professor of EU law at King’s College London, attested to the legality of the Bill.

When asked if he would publish the AG advice, Coveney replied:

“The government never publishes legal advice but the government has clear advice from the AG on this issue. I as a government minister cannot support legislation when I am told by the legal advice that is available to the government that it is not legally sound.

“That is our position. I have been very up front about that. I am not shy about having firm positions on the Middle East peace process, I think my record on that is pretty strong.

“We work very closely with the Palestinian authorities and we also work very closely with the Israeli government. We have been working with the US team as well who are trying to put together a peace initiative for the Middle East peace process and we have been working in the EU and UN structures with a very clear perspective on a very clear need for a fair and balanced peace initiative that can result in a two-State solution, that is fair to Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

He continued to state that it is his believe the legislation is not sound.

“It is not enforceable, and therefore I cant support it. I have explained that to [Senator] Frances Black (who first proposed the legislation in the Seanad) in detail, she accepts that explanation actually, there is no animosity there. I can understand where this legislation is coming from because of the frustration and lack of progress towards a peace process but I cannot recommend to the government that we support a piece of legislation when the AG has given me such clear advice,” he said.

He questioned the advice mentioned above which states that the Bill does not breach any EU directives, stating:

“If you look for legal advice, you can generally find somebody that will give you contrary legal advice, that is not the same as official legal advice to the government which the AG has a responsibility to give. I have explained that to Fianna Fail, who I believe should heed that advice and I have explained that to many others who are supporting this legislation too.”

He said there are other ways Ireland can make its point in relation to the Middle East, stating that the Irish government is supporting France in relation to rolling out much clearer labelling on products that come from occupied territories so as to allow consumers make their own decisions about where they want to buy product from.

The proposed legislation is due to be tabled in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil the week of the 22 January. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Fancy driving a train for a living and earning up to €57k a year? Irish Rail is hiring
    140,016  67
    2
    		'Contact your local ranger': Here's what to do if you find a pine marten in your home
    54,020  26
    3
    		Electric car sales double but this SUV was the most popular new car in Ireland in 2018
    53,877  62
    Fora
    1
    		Genomics Medicine Ireland will open a Dublin centre to collect and study people's genetic data
    117  0
    2
    		Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    52  0
    3
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    21  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    53,840  22
    2
    		Secrecy surrounding stricken Schumacher 'completely understandable' - Brawn
    45,430  29
    3
    		'The demand from Japanese fans for Irish tickets is astronomical as well'
    39,465  53
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pete Davidson is the latest male comedian to take aim at Louis C.K.
    9,243  2
    2
    		What is 'deepfake' porn and why is Scarlett Johansson speaking out about it?
    8,377  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you feel conflicted over RTÉ's Celebrity Home of the Year?
    6,088  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    GARDAí
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Man dies after New Year's Day apartment fire in Dublin
    Dublin teenager missing since last night found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie