31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash

A MAN HAS been killed in a car crash in Laois today.

The 31-year-old man was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a tree at Ballybrophy, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois at 9.10am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for a post-mortem examination.

The man is the 146th person to die on Irish roads in 2018.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to any person who travelled on the R435 Borris-in-Ossory to Rathdowney Road between 8.30am and 9.30am this morning and to anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.