This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people

Junior Minister Sean Canney dismissed a Bill which aims to stop the issuing of any new licences for the exploration of fossil fuels.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 4,114 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4315365
Image: Shutterstock/Lukasz Z
Image: Shutterstock/Lukasz Z

COMMENTS MADE BY Junior Minister Sean Canney about the benefits of oil and gas exploration off the coast of Ireland have been described as “extremely worrying”. 

Speaking to Irish oil and gas exploration stakeholders at the Atlantic Ireland Conference last night, the Minister of State for Rural Affairs and Natural Resources Seán Canney dismissed the Climate Emergency Measures Bill.

The Bill calls for a ban on fossil fuel exploration off the Irish coast and aims to stop the issuing of any new licences for the exploration of fossil fuels.

The government lost a vote on the proposed legislation in February, which allowed it to proceed to Committee Stage in the Oireachtas, despite the government’s opposition.

The passing of the Bill puts Ireland on a path to being the fourth country in the world to ban fossil fuel exploration. 

Costa Rica, Belize and France have already implemented similar measures.

Regarding the future exploration for fossil fuels in Ireland, Canney told the conference that the Irish government “recognises that the realisation of Ireland’s offshore oil and gas resource potential can deliver significant benefits to the people of Ireland”.  

He said Ireland imported 100% of the country’s oil needs in 2017, while for gas, it was a much lower figure of 34%.

“This is largely because of the addition of the Corrib gas field in late 2015. In fact, gas provided almost 60% of Ireland’s entire indigenous primary energy production,” he said, adding: 

While our overall consumption of fossil fuels will reduce over time, the level of fossil fuel imports will not decline at the same rate. This is a concern.

The junior minister said future scenarios show that there will be less of these fossil fuels produced within the EU, adding that oil and gas exploration off the Irish coast will  provide security of supply, import substitution and fiscal return for the Irish people. 

In his conference speech, he said: 

So the question is – how does Ireland meet its demand for fossil fuels as we transition to a low-carbon energy system – do we solely rely on imports or seek to source them ourselves?

Canney said discovery and development of Ireland’s offshore oil and gas resources “has the potential to deliver much-needed energy security. In addition, offshore discovery and development has the potential to be a very significant economic driver for Ireland”.

Speaking specifically about the Climate Emergency Measures Bill, he said if made into law it would stop future oil and gas licensing offshore Ireland.

“Whilst no doubt well-intentioned, the Bill will do nothing to reduce our use of oil or gas, it will do nothing to help us reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and it will do nothing to help us meet our 2020 and 2030 energy and climate targets.

“Instead, it proposes simply to bind us to only importing our future oil or gas needs. By any estimation we will continue to need oil and gas supplies into the future, in particular for aviation and marine transport, and in displacing more carbon intensive coal and peat in electricity generation,” said Canney. 

He reassured the stakeholders in his address that despite the Bill being passed by 78  votes to 48, “the Bill remains purely a legislative proposal”.

“Government policies in respect of climate action, energy and offshore exploration, and the application of such policies, remain unchanged,” he said, adding: 

But let me be clear, that our expectation, and indeed requirement of you as an industry, is to meet the highest environmental standards and practices in carrying out your activities offshore Ireland.

Criticism

Reacting to the junior minister’s comments today, Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith TD said it was “extremely worrying” and “depressing”, stating that the minister effectively pledged government support for future exploration for gas and oil in Ireland.

“He is ignoring the science, he is ignoring the reality of climate change and he is ignoring the most recent IPCC report and our commitments to the Paris Treaty. It is, in fact, this government that will do nothing to reduce our Co2 emissions,” she said, adding: 

Is the minister denying the fact that 80% of proven reserves of oil and gas must remain in the ground to give us any chance of stopping catastrophic climate change? Or is he just saying that doesn’t concern him?

Smith condemned the minister for acting “as a cheerleader for fossil fuel exploration companies” who she stated “don’t give a damn about the climate or facts”. 

The TD added that the Climate Emergency Measures Bill will proceed through the Dáil regardless of the Government’s opposition and that it had huge support from many people across the country.

The Green Party has also slammed Canney’s comments, describing them as “yet another step in the wrong direction in Ireland’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions”.

Green Party Spokesperson for Environmental Protection, Natural Resources, Marine, and Tourism, Senator Grace O’Sullivan said it was yet another example of “short-sighted policy in the middle of a global emergency”.

“This government is not rising to the task of tackling the global emergency we are in, as they are too busy attending conferences to sell fossil fuels that can never safely be burned… We have the opportunity to lead on this, but instead the government is working to make the problem worse,” added O’Sullivan. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Murderer, Irish-American gangster, FBI informer: The Whitey Bulger story
    52,035  42
    2
    		Man who hit emergency stop button on machine, costing company €93,000, loses unfair dismissal case
    51,216  0
    3
    		Couple dies in California's Yosemite National Park while apparently taking a selfie
    48,189  22
    Fora
    1
    		How the Chinese system of 'guanxi' helped take Dublin's OCE Technology into space
    72  0
    2
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    15  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    25,839  53
    2
    		'If I don't stay in Cork, I won't be signing for another League of Ireland team'
    25,637  13
    3
    		Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    24,560  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Someone needs to tell Jon Bon Jovi that hating the Kardashians isn't a personality trait
    8,849  7
    2
    		So, the new Sabrina on Netflix absolutely butchers the pronunciation of the word 'Samhain'
    7,454  3
    3
    		Kanye West said he realises he has been 'used' and vows to step away from politics ...it's The Dredge
    4,967  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    'Muzzle of weapon was pressed against head' of man whose dismembered remains were found, court hears
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Zebin? GardaÃ­ appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    Appeal to find girl missing from Galway
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    CHICAGO
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie