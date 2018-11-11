This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

84 complaints from Direct Provision residents so far this year

Direct Provision centres are temporary accommodation facilities for people who come to Ireland and present as asylum seekers.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,042 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4329606
Lissywollen Accommodation Centre, Athlone
Image: Vukashin Nedeljovic
Lissywollen Accommodation Centre, Athlone
Lissywollen Accommodation Centre, Athlone
Image: Vukashin Nedeljovic

THE OFFICE OF the Ombudsman has received 84 formal complaints from residents living Direct Provision so far this year. 

Of the 84 complaints, 49 relate to the Department of Justice’s Reception & Integration Agency, which is responsible for the administration of State provided accommodation.

The agency is currently investigating a recent incident after a mother in a Direct Provision centre said that she was refused food for her sick child.

The Department of Justice has said that this incident arose from a miscommunication between staff at the centre in Co Clare. Staff there will now be retrained. 

“The contractor will also ensure that tea and coffee and snacks are available on a 24/7 basis as per the contract,” a spokesperson has said. 

“As always, matters like this will be kept under review on an ongoing basis.”

Ten complaints have been made so far this year about Direct Provision centres, including accommodation, staff and food. 

Direct Provision centres provide temporary accommodation facilities for people who come to Ireland and present as asylum seekers.

Due to the lengthy application and appeals process, families and single people can live for years in these centres as they await a final decision.

There have been increased calls to end the system in recent years. 

Fear of persecution 

The Irish Refugee Protection Programme was the subject of 10 complaints in 2018 while there were 11 complaints relating to the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection.

The programme was set up in 2015 in response to the refugee crises in Europe. 

There were two complaints about the Health Service Executive (HSE) and two complaints about the Department of Justice. 

Complaints made in 2018 bring the total number to 181 since the Ombudsman’s office began accepting complaints from people in Direct Provision in April 2017. 

Earlier this year, Ombudsman Peter Tyndall said that as Ombudsman staff have visited more centres, the number of residents expressing fear of persecution “seems to have declined”.

Ellie Kisyombe, who is originally from Malawi and co-founded Our Table, a community-led food project campaigning for an end to Direct Provision, has lived in the system since 2010.

Kisyombe says that people living in the system are still afraid to make complaints. 

“I’ve made a complaint to the Ombudsman. But I’ve had to struggle and to fight. It’s very difficult for people.”

“It’s not that people don’t want to complain. People want to complain but people are scared.”

There are 34 Direct Provision centres currently operating around Ireland. 

The Office of the Ombudsman has the responsibility of examining complaints from people who feel they have been unfairly treated by certain public bodies.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How a missing person's case in Louth became an international murder probe spanning three nations
    48,393  24
    2
    		Bad weather to continue as forecasters predict hail and near freezing temperatures
    39,825  24
    3
    		Quiz: How well do you remember the Spice Girls?
    26,043  19
    Fora
    1
    		Inside Dublin Airport's 'secret third terminal' - the one where selfies are banned
    185  0
    2
    		Here's all you need to know about uncovering - and reporting - gender pay gaps
    91  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    62,945  91
    2
    		Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    31,301  120
    3
    		'The likes of Duff, Robbie and all the lads were so keen to give their time once we said it was for Brian'
    29,114  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		14 properties available to rent in Dublin this November that will make you want to scream
    11,485  2
    2
    		Poll: Do you always tip, no matter how good or bad the service?
    4,418  4
    3
    		Darren Kennedy couldn't find the skincare products he wanted, so he made them himself
    4,344  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    From Metallica to Leonard Cohen: Renowned Irish music photographer Ruth Medjber on a decade of gigs
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    IRELAND
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie