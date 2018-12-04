This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who went on the run during his sexual assault trial jailed for seven years despite not being found

The man is still “at large” and believed to be sleeping rough in Dublin city.

By Sonya McLean Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 10:20 PM
23 minutes ago 2,141 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4376117
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A DUBLIN MAN who has been on the run since he went missing during his trial for sexually abusing his cousin has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment in his absence.

The 24-year-old man had pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of sexual assault at two locations in Dublin, on dates between June 2008 and October 2011. The girl was aged between five and eight years old at the time, while he was aged between 14 and 18 years old.

A jury of four women and eight men found the man guilty on all counts by unanimous verdict after a four day trial at the Central Criminal Court last May.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, went missing just before the jury delivered the verdict and has been “at large” since.

Last May a local garda told Justice Patrick McCarthy that he had made enquiries at all major Dublin hospitals, but the man had not been admitted in the previous 24 hours. Justice McCarthy issued a bench warrant for the man’s arrest and ordered that he be sentenced in his absence on a later date.

The court heard that the victim’s mother had taken the defendant, her cousin, into her home as he was constantly being asked to leave his own house. While living with them, the man babysat his cousin’s children which was when the offending took place.

The abuse involved him touching the child’s breasts, genital area and putting his head in her genital area.

Last week Anthony Sammon SC, prosecuting, told Justice Michael White that gardaí have not been able to execute the warrant since last May and the State wish to proceed to sentence in the man’s absence.

The investigating garda told Sammon, at that hearing, that a victim impact statement from the now teenager stated that she has been going to counselling every week for three years. She said she didn’t go out for weeks, skipped school and often stayed in the school office with teachers rather than attend class.

She had trouble eating and sleeping and she said she was bullied for missing classes.

“I still don’t sleep the best. I get upset and angry very easily. I lost loads of friends. I cry a lot,” the girl’s statement said.

The garda told Sammon that the man had moved from Dublin to Cavan where he lived with his two children and former partner. He was arrested in Cavan to investigate the allegations but made no admissions during interview.

The garda said the man is still “at large” and believed to be sleeping rough in Dublin city.

TodayJustice White noted that as the man is still on the run, the seven year jail sentence will not start until his ultimate arrest.

He noted from a garda statement, prepared by the now 15-year-old girl’s mother, that she felt sorry for her cousin and let him stay with her “out of kindness”.

The judge said that the abuse of the girl therefore represented a “breach of trust”. He added that it was a “fully contested trial” and that the offences had been carried out over a number of years on a very young child.

“It is obvious that his youth is the most mitigating factor,” Mr Justice White said, noting that the man himself was a minor himself when he abused the child.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McLean

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ballon D'Or host apologises for asking first female winner Ada Hegerberg if she knows how to 'twerk'
    43,624  83
    2
    		Met Éireann warns over possible 'stormy conditions' on Thursday
    38,913  13
    3
    		'No one's changing the narrative here': Minister responds to criticism from Fr Peter McVerry
    37,553  84
    Fora
    1
    		Applegreen built a fuel station exactly where it said a rival's plan would cause traffic chaos
    541  0
    2
    		Eir has accused ComReg of breaking EU laws in its clampdown on costly helplines
    185  0
    The42
    1
    		First ever female Ballon D'Or winner asked if she knows how to 'twerk' after stirring acceptance speech
    61,359  72
    2
    		'A disgusting thing to say' - Carsley rejects claim about his role with the English FA
    30,566  15
    3
    		Why Ada Hegerberg, the first-ever female Ballon d'Or winner, could be set to boycott the 2019 World Cup
    29,881  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Travis Scott responded to allegations he has cheated on Kylie Jenner... it's The Dredge
    6,987  0
    2
    		Pete Davidson's Instagram post on suicide should be a warning to every one of us
    6,572  0
    3
    		Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran's latest outfits sparked debate about the different expectations we have for men and women
    4,534  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Former charity director who admitted to stealing over €1 million rushed to hospital
    GARDAí
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal
    GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford
    DUBLIN
    'We have a massive connection with the GAA': How Devitt's keeps Camden Street old school
    'We have a massive connection with the GAA': How Devitt's keeps Camden Street old school
    Supporters of English language teachers protest at school after sudden closure
    Former site of Apollo House sold for over €50 million
    FRANCE
    French Prime Minister suspends fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests
    French Prime Minister suspends fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests
    Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    Frenchman (72) at centre of Nobel Literature Prize scandal jailed for rape by appeals court

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie