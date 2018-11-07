Got a question about your online shopping rights this Black Friday? We'll put it to an expert

DO YOU ALWAYS have an online basket on the go, or are you a new convert to getting your shopping delivered? Either way, we’re spending €1.3 billion on internet shopping each year so it’s time we sussed out exactly what we’re entitled to.

And shopping in an online context particularly, can lead to some seriously mixed results – such as this ’pea-sized’ neckline many couldn’t fit into and these extremely long trousers.

It’s really important to know how and when you can return your less successful purchases so we’re asking you to do a short survey and most importantly, we want to hear what you’d like to know about buying online.

The good news is that we have a lot more rights when we shop in front of our computers than when it’s in front of a traditional checkout. But there are strict rules around these entitlements and as most are covered by EU law, the location of the store is important.

So, tell us – have you had an online shopping mishap that left you feeling frustrated? Are you not really sure how returning an item works? We want to put your online shopping questions and conundrums to a consumer expert.

Will you be buying online this Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Make sure you’re fully aware of what you’re entitled to by visiting the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s online shopping section before you click to buy.