Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Fine Gael remains most popular party in country

That’s according to the latest opinion poll.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 8,578 Views 44 Comments
Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar
Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FINE GAEL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows that Fine Gael is up by one point to 34%.

Here are the poll’s findings:

  • Fine Gael: 34% (+1)
  • Fianna Fáil: 27% (+2)
  • Sinn Féin: 13% (-2)
  • Independents: 10% (-2)
  • Labour: 6% (+1)
  • Independent Alliance: 5% (+1)
  • Green Party: 3% (-1)
  • Social Democrats: 2% (unchanged)
  • Solidarity-People Before Profit: 0% (unchanged)
  • Renua: 0% (unchanged)

The opinion poll comes as talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil about extending the Confidence and Supply Agreement continue, amid speculation a general election will be called in the coming months.

The poll of 1,000 adults was carried out by telephone between 15 November and 22 November.

