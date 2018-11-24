Fine Gael remains most popular party in country

FINE GAEL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows that Fine Gael is up by one point to 34%.

Here are the poll’s findings:

Fine Gael: 34% (+1)

Fianna Fáil: 27% (+2)

Sinn Féin: 13% (-2)

Independents: 10% (-2)

Labour: 6% (+1)

Independent Alliance: 5% (+1)

Green Party: 3% (-1)

Social Democrats: 2% (unchanged)

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 0% (unchanged)

Renua: 0% (unchanged)

The opinion poll comes as talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil about extending the Confidence and Supply Agreement continue, amid speculation a general election will be called in the coming months.

The poll of 1,000 adults was carried out by telephone between 15 November and 22 November.