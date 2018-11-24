Fine Gael remains most popular party in country

FINE GAEL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, according to a new opinion poll.
The latest Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows that Fine Gael is up by one point to 34%.
Here are the poll’s findings:
- Fine Gael: 34% (+1)
- Fianna Fáil: 27% (+2)
- Sinn Féin: 13% (-2)
- Independents: 10% (-2)
- Labour: 6% (+1)
- Independent Alliance: 5% (+1)
- Green Party: 3% (-1)
- Social Democrats: 2% (unchanged)
- Solidarity-People Before Profit: 0% (unchanged)
- Renua: 0% (unchanged)
The opinion poll comes as talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil about extending the Confidence and Supply Agreement continue, amid speculation a general election will be called in the coming months.
The poll of 1,000 adults was carried out by telephone between 15 November and 22 November.
