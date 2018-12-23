Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll

The poll does not bring good news for Mary Lou McDonald

SUPPORT FOR SINN Féin has fallen sharply, while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have made slight gains according to the latest opinion poll.

Published in today’s Sunday Times, the Behaviour and Attitudes poll has Sinn Féin down six points to 17% when compared with last month.

Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country at 31% (up one point) and Fianna Fáil is up two to 29%.

The satisfaction with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has fallen four to 44%, with Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin the most popular leader in the country on 50%.

Just over four in 10 of us (41%) meanwhile is satisfied with the government, while satisfaction with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is at 48%.

Looking to the other parties, Labour was down one to 5%, the Independent Alliance was up one to 2%, Solidarity/People Before Profit was unchanged on 2%, the Green Party was up two to 3%, and the Social Democrats is up one to 2%.

Independents are also up, by one point to 10%.

This poll was conducted between 6 December and 18 December. It involved face-to-face interviews with 911 eligible voters, and had a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.