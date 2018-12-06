Status Orange warning issued for two counties as 'very windy' conditions expected

A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been issued for two counties from early tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann has issued the warning for Counties Donegal and Mayo, which will come into effect at 1am and last until 8am.

The warning applies to coastal regions and high ground in these counties.

Winds are set to hit mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h, with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h overnight.

A separate Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for all of Connacht and Counties Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

This warning will come into effect tonight at 10pm and is set to last until noon tomorrow.

Southwest winds are likely to reach speeds of between 55 and 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h expected.

The forecast today will be mostly cloudy and misty, with scattered outbreaks of drizzle. It will clear in areas of Connacht and Ulster later but remain cloudy elsewhere.

Rain will become persistent tonight and it will get very windy across the country, with heavy showers spreading eastwards as the night progresses.