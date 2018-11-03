This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Organ donors who are stay at home parents may get their childcare expenses reimbursed

Currently, donors can get accomodation, travel and wages reimbursed up to €16,000.

By Christina Finn Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 5:30 AM
Image: Shutterstock/WDnet Creation
Image: Shutterstock/WDnet Creation

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health is considering a proposal to reimburse childcare expenses incurred by organ donors who are stay at home parents. 

A policy review of the reimbursement of living expenses for living kidney donors is currently underway, and as part of the review, the measure of paying for childcare costs is being considered. 

Currently, the reimbursement of accommodation and travel expenses incurred by living donors is allowed up to a maximum of €6,000.

In addition the scheme reimburses loss of earnings incurred by salaried or waged donors and self-employed donors for up to 12 weeks after the donation, up to a maximum of €10,000.

This maximum figure for loss of earnings was increased from €6,000 in 2016.

Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed that the review on reimbursement is underway and a meeting with stakeholders on the issue is due to be held shortly. 

Separately, the General Scheme of a Human Tissue Bill is currently being finalised and will be submitted to government for approval shortly.

The proposed legislation will introduce an opt-out clause for organ donors, rather than the current system, which is an opt-in organ donation system. 

If you want to become an organ donor, here’s how:

You can download the app or request a card on the Irish Kidney Foundation’s website.

Alternatively, email donor@ika.ie; free-text DONOR to 50050; call 1890 543639 or write to: Freepost, Donor House, Irish Kidney Association, Park West, Dublin 12.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

