Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre

All 46 are due in court next month.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 9:19 PM

Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie


Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that 46 people were arrested during a three-day operation targeting “organised begging” in Dublin city centre.

Plain clothes and uniformed officers from Pearse Street conducted the operation last Friday, Saturday and Sunday – 9, 10 and 11 November.

They visited areas around Temple Bar and Grafton Street which attract a large number of visitors, gardaí said.

Those detained were arrested under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 2011 (Begging).

All 46 are expected to appear in the Courts of Criminal Justice on Thursday 6 December.



About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

