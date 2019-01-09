This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Gardaí seize cash and Viagra pills in raids targeting organised crime gang in border region

CAB said that a total of eight searches were carried out in Monaghan.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 11:51 AM
1 hour ago 5,057 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4430497
File photo
Image: GPO
File photo
File photo
Image: GPO

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized cash, mobile phones, viagra and other electronic equipment after a series of raids targeting organised crime activity in border regions. 

CAB said that a total of eight searches were carried out in Monaghan this morning: six at residential addresses and two at professional addresses. 

The raids were carried out with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU). 

As a result, gardaí seized cash in Sterling and Euro to the value of €10,000. 

Gardaí also seized a quantity of viagra tablets and evidence of illegal tobacco and alcohol smuggling.  

They also seized documents and electronic devices – including mobile phones – for analysis. 

Gardaí said that the operation centres on an organised crime gang operating in the border region who are heavily involved in the importation and distribution of illegal cigarettes and counterfeit goods.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

