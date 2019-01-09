Gardaí seize cash and Viagra pills in raids targeting organised crime gang in border region

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized cash, mobile phones, viagra and other electronic equipment after a series of raids targeting organised crime activity in border regions.

CAB said that a total of eight searches were carried out in Monaghan this morning: six at residential addresses and two at professional addresses.

The raids were carried out with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

As a result, gardaí seized cash in Sterling and Euro to the value of €10,000.

Gardaí also seized a quantity of viagra tablets and evidence of illegal tobacco and alcohol smuggling.

They also seized documents and electronic devices – including mobile phones – for analysis.

Gardaí said that the operation centres on an organised crime gang operating in the border region who are heavily involved in the importation and distribution of illegal cigarettes and counterfeit goods.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.