The wrong film was read out this year. Not ideal.

The wrong film was read out this year. Not ideal.

AWARD SEASON IS well and truly under way, with the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody and The Favourite already faring well as the film industry celebrates the best of the last 12 months.

The Academy Awards are the biggest and most coveted, and over the years there has been some popular and not-so-popular winners of the Best Picture award.

How well do you know the films that won the top prize, however? Test yourself here.

(All of these were nominated that year)