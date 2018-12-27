This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 7,000 litter fines were issued around the country last year

Dublin City Council issued the most fines at 1465.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 9:00 PM
38 minutes ago 1,514 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4394105
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

OVER 7,400 LITTER fines were issued nationwide in 2017 for littering offences including small-scale illegal dumping, according the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). 

Under the Litter Pollutions Acts, councils can issue fines or take action against people illegally dumping in their area.

Dublin City Council issued the most fines – 1465 – while Cork City Council was second, issuing 646 fines in 2017. 

By comparison, Sligo County Council issued 47 fines while South Dublin County Council issued just 37 litter fines last year.

‘Door-to-door investigations’ 

In recent years, local authorities have trialed initiatives to reduce – or punish – littering and illegal dumping. 

Dublin City Council has trialed several tactics like ‘naming and shaming’ through the use of CCTV images. 

According to a spokesperson, the council carries out inspections and investigations of illegally dumped material on an ongoing basis throughout the city.

“CCTV is used to monitor areas where dumping is prevalent and to deter dumping at sites such as bring centres and bottle bank locations,” the council has said.

Door-to-door investigations are also carried out by the council, who says it engages with a number of community groups to tackle illegal dumping and littering. 

In Wicklow, night vision CCTV have been set up to deal with fly tipping. 

During the summer, it was announced that Sligo County Council planned a pilot project to track the source of illegal dumping through the use of Eircodes.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council has said that the council “takes every opportunity to inspect and gather evidence” to identify people who litter. 

Illegal dumping, they added, ranges from incidents in which less than a refuse bag of household waste is deposited to large-scale fly-tipping of household contents, commercial and builder(s) waste, they added. 

‘Serious ongoing concern’

While local authorities try to counter littering across the country, the courts remain a popular options to tackle illegal dumping. 

Longford County Council, which issued 165 litter fines in 2017, has successfully prosecuted 11 people for illegal dumping this year with four cases still ongoing. 

In 2018, Cork City Council had 71 litter fine cases heard in the District Court, one of which was unsuccessful. 

Related Reads

20.06.18 6,000 bags of rubbish were illegally dumped in Dublin's inner city last year
01.11.16 Night vision CCTV to monitor illegal dumping hotspots in Wicklow mountains

Offaly County Council, which issued 43 fines in 2017, initiated 17 prosecutions for illegal dumping this year. 

Kildare County Council, which issued 408 litter fines in 2017, issued 458 litter fines in 2018. Sixty-five cases were referred for court action including 12 successful prosecutions.

“Regrettably, the council has a serious ongoing concern regarding illegal dumping,” a spokesperson has said. 

Fines for illegal dumping can vary in court with a maximum fine €4,000.

On average, 800 reports are received every year by Kildare County Council and, so far this year, street cleaning has cost the council €2,085,000 while €710,000 was spent cleaning up after illegal dumping. 

Dublin City Council initiated 322 legal actions against people illegally dumping in 2017 and has taken 95 legal actions this year. 

The cost of removing and disposing of illegally dumped waste was estimated to be €1.1m in 2017 in Dublin. The council is expected to spend the same in 2018. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
    58,326  32
    2
    		'Pessimistic' alerts and Dublin bias among complaints sent to Met Éireann in 2018
    54,718  39
    3
    		More than 50% of people think we should introduce France's winter eviction ban
    53,385  91
    Fora
    1
    		Savills is struggling to let part of this Dublin office and says co-working hubs are the reason why
    2,499  0
    2
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    182  0
    The42
    1
    		'Nothing fazes him' - Ireland's 16-year-old striker who has the world at his feet
    46,078  17
    2
    		'Being in a team with guys like Shearer and Owen is something I definitely appreciate more now'
    26,665  12
    3
    		'I thought I had friends in Madrid’s dressing room and I was wrong'
    23,287  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Dornan's take on the Fifty Shades' fanbase proved my personal experience of it
    6,097  3
    2
    		Who Sang It? P!nk or Rihanna?
    5,889  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    5,011  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Man in his 80s dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve hospital fire
    More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    CHRISTMAS
    Over 600,000 tune in as Mrs Brown's Boys tops RTÉ Christmas ratings for eighth year in a row
    Over 600,000 tune in as Mrs Brown's Boys tops RTÉ Christmas ratings for eighth year in a row
    14 gems from the sales that are worth a post-Christmas splurge
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    LIVERPOOL
    At the halfway point of the Premier League season, is it Liverpool's title to lose?
    At the halfway point of the Premier League season, is it Liverpool's title to lose?
    'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie