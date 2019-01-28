This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ozzy Osbourne postpones Dublin gig due to 'very bad case of flu'

The concert was due to take place at the 3Arena on Wednesday 30 January.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 28 Jan 2019, 9:32 PM
24 minutes ago 1,941 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4464081
Image: Persona Stars/PA Images
Image: Persona Stars/PA Images

SINGER OZZY OSBOURNE has cancelled his concert at Dublin’s 3Arena this week due to illness.

Judas Priest, who are performing with Osbourne as part of a UK and Irish tour, announced the cancellation of the first four shows of the tour on their website.

The concert, due to take place on Wednesday 30 January, was supposed to be the opening date of the European leg of the tour.

“It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu,” the group said.

“We are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans – we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together – and to the rescheduled ones in the future.”

In a statement, promoter MCD asked ticket holders to retain their tickets, as a rescheduled date for the concert has been planned.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    126,665  87
    2
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    87,568  34
    3
    		Majority of people want a referendum on a united Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit
    57,888  126
    Fora
    1
    		'It's frustrating': Pharmacies rack up software bills to meet rigorous new medicine rules
    333  0
    2
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    325  0
    3
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    56,478  30
    2
    		Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    41,166  53
    3
    		'Football was her life - it was all she ever wanted to do': The revolutionary and unheralded Irish icon
    28,026  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    19,712  1
    2
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    15,966  4
    3
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    11,579  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CAR CRASH
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    DONEGAL
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    COURTS
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter
    Family 'devastated' at six year sentence for man who killed taxi driver

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie