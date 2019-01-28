Ozzy Osbourne postpones Dublin gig due to 'very bad case of flu'

SINGER OZZY OSBOURNE has cancelled his concert at Dublin’s 3Arena this week due to illness.

Judas Priest, who are performing with Osbourne as part of a UK and Irish tour, announced the cancellation of the first four shows of the tour on their website.

The concert, due to take place on Wednesday 30 January, was supposed to be the opening date of the European leg of the tour.

“It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu,” the group said.

“We are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans – we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together – and to the rescheduled ones in the future.”

In a statement, promoter MCD asked ticket holders to retain their tickets, as a rescheduled date for the concert has been planned.