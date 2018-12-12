Man (21) charged over murder of Padraig Fox

A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of another man in Co Down over the weekend.

The body of Padraig Fox (29) was discovered in a flat in the Burrendale Park Road area of Newcastle in Co Down on Saturday.

Two men were arrested following the incident and questioned by police.

The PSNI said last night that a 21-year-old man was charged with murder and a 26-year-old man was charged with related offences, including perverting the course of justice.

Both men are due at Newtownards Magistrates Court today.

