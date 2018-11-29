This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 29 November, 2018
German police raid Deutsche Bank offices in money laundering investigation

Deutsche Bank confirmed the raids and said it was “fully cooperating” with the authorities.

By AFP Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 10:41 AM
1 hour ago 3,772 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4366417
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GERMAN PROSECUTORS RAIDED several Deutsche Bank offices in the Frankfurt area today over suspicions of money laundering based on revelations from the 2016 Panama Papers data leak.

The investigation centres on allegations that Germany’s biggest lender helped clients set up offshore companies in tax havens to “transfer money from criminal activities” to Deutsche Bank accounts, the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said.

Some 170 police officers and investigators from the prosecutor’s office were searching six of the bank’s premises in and around the city, it added in a statement.

Deutsche Bank confirmed the raids and said it was “fully cooperating” with the authorities.

“The case is related to the Panama Papers,” it added.

The Panama Papers scandal that erupted in 2016 with a massive data leak from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonsenca exposed large-scale tax evasion, laying bare how the world’s wealthy and powerful stashed their assets in offshore businesses.

Deutsche Bank was among hundreds of financial institutions whose names cropped up in the media reports about the Panama Papers.

The Frankfurt prosecutors said their probe was focusing on two Deutsche Bank employees aged 50 and 46, as well as “several” unnamed senior staff members.

Based on information from the Panama Papers, they are accused of “failing to report suspicions of money laundering” linked to offshore firms involved in tax evasion “even though there was sufficient evidence” to suggest illegal activity, prosecutors said.

Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 2.7% to €8.36 by 10 am, against a DAX blue-chip index up 0.6%.

© AFP 2018

