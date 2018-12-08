This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot

A number of tourist sites will be closed in Paris today ahead of more demonstrations.

By AFP Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 6:30 AM
31 minutes ago 513 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4382563
High school students demonstrated against education reforms in Marseille on Thursday.
Image: Mahoudeau Clement/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
High school students demonstrated against education reforms in Marseille on Thursday.
High school students demonstrated against education reforms in Marseille on Thursday.
Image: Mahoudeau Clement/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

A STONE’S THROW from the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris yesterday, cyclists were being put on notice by municipal workers.

Move your bikes before nightfall or the locks will be cut off and your wheels hauled away to keep them from being turned into weapons by protesters.

The notice is part of a more proactive response promised by officials to contain rioting or looting during a fourth wave of ‘yellow vest’ anti-government protests set for today.

The government has drawn widespread criticism for letting a demonstration flare into a rampage during last weekend’s clashes between protesters and police in the French capital.

Scenes of burning cars and smashed shopfronts earned Interior Minister Christophe Castaner a summons before a parliamentary panel wanting to know why police forces held back while the violence raged.

The protests began three weeks ago, initially against a rise in fuel taxes but have spread to take in other issues such as education reforms.

Castaner had hoped the protesters converging on Paris would be funnelled into a contained “fan zone” on the Champs-Elysees, under heavy police guard after demonstrators set barricades alight and vandalised boutiques on the iconic avenue a week before.

But the bulk of the protesters remained outside the perimeter and ran amok in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the avenue, ransacking shops while spreading out along the wide streets branching out from the monument.

“We have adapted our configuration … with the goal of being more mobile to respond more efficiently to the hooligans’ strategy of constantly moving and spreading out,” Castaner said at a press conference yesterday.

Some 8,000 officers will be mobilised in Paris, up from 5,000 last weekend, and a dozen armoured vehicles — more often seen in war zones — will be deployed in the city for the first time ever.

“This isn’t the army, these aren’t tanks,” Castaner stressed, saying they would be used mainly for clearing barricades.

But the vehicles will also provide cover to officers from people throwing heavy paving stones or even metal petanque balls, said Richard Lizurey, head of France’s gendarmes, the military’s urban police force.

“We’re worried. We’ve seen this movement evolve from good-natured in the beginning to radicalised, with a copycat effect, a pack effect, leading people to come not to protest but to pillage and vandalise,” Lizurey told CNews television.

‘A monster’ 

Officials are also on edge because unlike traditional marches by unions or other groups, the “yellow vest” protesters have given no information about where they intend to gather.

After the 8,000 protesters last weekend, Castaner said authorities expect “only a few thousand people [in Paris] but among them are ultraviolent individuals.”

“These past three weeks have produced a monster that its creators no longer control,” he said.

Police unions had fumed that they were ordered to refrain from confronting the protesters, because of fears that some might be hurt or even killed in a crackdown.

Instead they had to play defence, firing some 14,000 tear gas grenades to fend off protesters, some of whom wielded metal rods, hammers or slingshots, and launched sections of construction barricades.

“The government didn’t want to see any more images of violence on the Champs-Elysees. So they just pushed the problem elsewhere,” an officer told AFP under cover of anonymity.

“Up until now the mobile forces, with their heavy equipment, were under orders not to engage” with the yellow vests, Patrice Ribeiro of the Synergies police union said. 

France’s various law enforcement branches, including the CRS riot police and gendarmerie, have a wealth of experience in controlling violent protests.

“You can’t let them create their own ‘fan zones’,” Ribeiro said, referring to the cordoned-off outdoor viewing areas set up in Paris during last summer’s football World Cup.

Police have already told shops on and near the Champs-Elysees to stay shu today and board up their windows, after dozens were ransacked last weekend.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the city had removed 2,000 billboards, grates and other objects this week so that they couldn’t be used as weapons against the police.

Museums and monuments like the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, as well as libraries, public markets and dozens of Velib bike-rental stations will also be shut.

So far the government has excluded declaring a state of emergency, which would see army units deployed to protect sites at risk.

But 89,000 police will be on duty nationwide, and authorities in several regions have banned the sale of fuels and flammable chemicals like acetone to prevent people from making firebombs.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tory MP suggests using possible 'no-deal' food shortages in Ireland to drop the backstop
    242,243  302
    2
    		'I have security for life... there will be nobody knocking to say: Sorry, you have to move out'
    58,784  90
    3
    		'Not all characters are angels': Shane MacGowan responds to Fairytale of New York controversy
    40,705  159
    Fora
    1
    		‘Dawson Street was a fifth of our sales. When we closed we thought it would be a disaster’
    1,640  0
    2
    		Delivery providers are ready to wed for life. But some restaurants just want to keep it casual
    41  0
    The42
    1
    		All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte
    29,911  27
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,000  15
    3
    		Superb Ulster stun Scarlets with stirring bonus-point win in Wales
    19,885  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why there's confusion over which Lowden brother Saoirse Ronan is dating
    7,739  0
    2
    		I'm A Celeb's flag challenge caused absolute war on Twitter when they got the Irish one arse-ways
    7,393  6
    3
    		It's officially all over between Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham... it's The Dredge
    6,360  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaÃ­ he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaí he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    HEALTH
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    GARDAí
    Man (20s) charged over â¬200k drugs find in Finglas
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation
    'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie