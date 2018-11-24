This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paris police use tear gas and water cannon on anti-Macron tax protesters

Tens of thousands are expected on the streets of Paris today to protest against rising fuel prices and tax measures.

By AFP Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 10:38 AM
45 minutes ago 1,461 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4358179

France Gas Price Protests Demonstrators, called the yellow jackets, march on the famed Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Source: Kamil Zihnioglu

FRENCH POLICE FIRED tear gas and a water cannon on protesters who tried to break through a police cordon on the Champs-Elysees, an AFP journalist said.

Several thousand demonstrators had gathered on the avenue as part of protests which began last Saturday against an increase in diesel tax. Since then, demonstrators have blocked French roads dressed in high-visibility jackets, earning them the nickname “yellow vests”.

It’s thought that tens of thousands will gather for the protest today: some 3,000 police were deployed in the capital but authorities face difficulties in predicting where crowds will gather to support what is still a largely spontaneous movement led by angry voters in rural and small-town France.

France Gas Price Protests Source: AP/PA Images

Nearly 300,000 people blocked motorways, roundabouts, businesses, and fuel depots last Saturday and smaller protests have continued this week, with an estimated 5,000 people wearing the fluorescent yellow jackets taking part yesterday.

The demonstrations were sparked by an increase in diesel tax, justified as an anti-pollution levy by the government, but have since morphed into a broad opposition front to centrist Macron.

Reception for France's mayors at the Elysee Palace - Paris French President Emmanuel Macron. Source: Pool/ABACA

“I hope there will be a veritable yellow tide,” one of the leaders of the movement, right-wing political figure Frank Buhler, said this week as he urged supporters to descend on Paris.

But with some protesters baulking at the cost of travelling to the capital, it was unclear whether the organisers would achieve their aim of causing gridlock in the City of Light.

Several hundred protesters converged early Saturday on the Place de l’Etoile at the top of the Champs-Elysee avenue, shouting “Macron resign”.

France Gas Price Protests A Police water cannon operates on the famed Champs-Elysees avenue. Source: Kamil Zihnioglu

More than 35,000 people vowed on Facebook to rally in the Place de la Concorde in central Paris, a gathering banned by authorities due to its proximity to the presidential palace.

Protesters ‘demonised’

Police had cordoned off a zone that included the Place de la Concorde, the National Assembly and a section of the Champs-Elysee.

“In this zone, no demonstration, no gathering, no march linked to the ‘yellow vests’ can take place,” said Paris police chief Michel Delpuech.

He said mobile police units backed by helicopters are ready to intervene in case of violence or attempts to block the Paris ring road.

Paris authorities have authorised a demonstration in a park next to the Eiffel Tower.

“The government has done everything to demonise the movement that will take place in Paris,” said Clement Jonie as he joined protesters gathering in the west of Paris today.

“We hear the deputies from the (governing) LREM say ‘we will hold the course’ but the movement is on its way, it is not ready to stop”, said the 47-year-old logistician, who had traveled in from the suburbs.

Two people have died and over 750 people, including 136 police officers, were injured during the week of demonstrations that shone a light on frustration over stagnant spending power and the rollback in public services in some areas of France.

Yesterday evening a man wearing an explosive device and demanding protesters be allowed to meet with the French president turned himself in to police in Angers in western France.

“He demanded that the yellow vests be received at the Elysee” presidential palace, local prosecutor Yves Gambert told AFP.

Local official Bernard Gonzalez said: “There was a real risk, real danger, he had an explosive charge around his neck… This was not fake.”

‘Struggling and fed-up’

France Gas Price Protests Source: Kamil Zihnioglu

Former investment banker Macron was elected on a pledge to put more money in workers’ pockets but the effects of his reforms on purchasing power – persistently shown as one of the biggest concerns of the French – have been limited so far.

The poor and low-paid are particularly incensed at his decision to hike anti-pollution taxes on diesel and petrol, while scrapping a wealth tax on the rich.

Opposition parties on the hard left and right have cheered on the protesters, whose revolt was described by 77% of respondents in an Odoxa poll for Le Figaro newspaper as “justified”.

“It’s the cry of a France that is struggling and fed-up,” Jordan Bardella, spokesman for the far-right National Rally (former National Front) said.

Macron, who is under pressure to tackle pollution ahead of European Parliament elections in which the environment is expected to feature prominently, has refused to back down on taxing polluters.

But with his ratings languishing at record lows of under 30%, he has sought to present a more empathetic side.

Next week, he will unveil a new energy plan that will aim to make the shift towards cleaner fuel and power more “acceptable”.

“We have heard the message of citizens,” one of his aides said on Thursday.

Revolts against taxes have been a feature of French public life for centuries – citizens pay some of the highest in Europe as a percentage of GDP – while fuel price protests are a common occurrence.

 © – AFP 2018  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Local Irish retailers hit back at Black Friday 'headaches' by encouraging a new shopping trend instead
    67,212  64
    2
    		Knock-on delays at Dublin Airport after radar system fault
    48,654  26
    3
    		Parasites that inspired Alien monster wash up on Kerry beach
    47,521  13
    Fora
    1
    		'Starting from scratch in your 30s and 40s isn't easy on any couple. It was such a dark period'
    535  0
    2
    		'It's a very big ask to build it there': The unlikely case for an 'airport city' in the midlands
    436  0
    The42
    1
    		Mick McCarthy set to be appointed as Ireland manager - reports
    42,057  170
    2
    		40-year bans for Mullingar Town players who attacked referee
    36,761  66
    3
    		Leinster's young guns earn their stripes in seven-try rout of the Ospreys
    27,278  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kim Kardashian said Kanye gets 'upset' when she puts revealing photos on Instagram
    4,202  7
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,799  0
    3
    		Poll: Did you make a Black Friday purchase today?
    3,099  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Domestic abuse against men: 'He'd been kicked in the balls: he was black and blue to his knees'
    Domestic abuse against men: 'He'd been kicked in the balls: he was black and blue to his knees'
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Two Dubliners to be sentenced to life in prison over murder of man killed on his way to drug deal
    GARDAí
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    DUBLIN
    November clean sweep beckons for Schmidt's Ireland against the Eagles
    November clean sweep beckons for Schmidt's Ireland against the Eagles
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Man (44) jailed for breaking bones in ex-partner's face and tearing clumps of hair out
    IRELAND
    Inis MÃ³r man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team
    ‘They should be banging his door down’: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie