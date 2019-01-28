This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Finance minister says he faced wage demands after Garda pay deal and won't be going down that road with the nurses

The Garda pay deal to avert strike action two years ago prompted pay demands in other sectors.

By Christina Finn Monday 28 Jan 2019, 2:58 PM
50 minutes ago 4,166 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4463192

FINANCE PASCHAL DONOHOE has warned that when it comes to the nurses’ strike, he won’t be going down the same road as he did with the Garda pay deal two years ago. 

The work stoppage of nurses working in emergency departments, emergency theatres, in-patient and other wards, is due to take place on Wednesday. 

The union’s members will withdraw their labour for a 24-hour period over low wages and retention issues. 

With further days of action planned in February if their issues are not addressed, the decision to strike follows a vote in December where 95% of INMO nurses and midwives balloted in favour of industrial action. 

Speaking about the impending strike action, Donohoe cited the Garda pay deal, which conceded to a €50 million pay package in a bid to avert strike action by the gardaí. 

“Within one day we had wage demands,” he said, stating that such a move prompted other trade unions representing civil servants in other areas to demand pay increases. 

As a result, the minister said he had to find additional funding in order to give public servants a €1,000 pay rise earlier than was expected. 

He warned that to do the same, would trigger costs a lot higher than the Garda pay deal did. 

“The cost would be even higher,” he said, adding that for that reason the wage agreement is so vital, particularly at a time of “economic instability in our State” due to Brexit.

Donohoe said the government appreciates the work nurses do every day in our hospitals, but he added that their work is “anchored in the fact that we have a public pay agreement with every single one of our civil servants”.

He said the government is willing to engage in the States industrial relations machinery over the next 48 hours, however, he clarified that there can be no change to the existing agreement as it would spark additional wage demands.

“The Government cannot allow the wage agreement to unravel,” Donohoe said.

Read next:

