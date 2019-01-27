This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home

Paschal Kelly was convicted last December of robbing a Dublin post office and threatening to kill three women.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,986 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4460412
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A CAVAN MAN will be sentenced next week for a €92,000 post office robbery during which a postmistress, her daughter and an Italian student were abducted from their home.

Paschal Kelly, 53, with an address in Cootehill, Co Cavan, was convicted last December of trespass and false imprisonment of postmistress Susan Lawlor, her daughter Emma Carter and student Gabriella Saisa at their home at Seabury Drive, Malahide, Dublin, on 25 September, 2014.

He was also convicted of robbing cash at Bayside Post Office, Sutton, Dublin, and threatening to kill the three women at an unknown location in the State.

He was also found guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle on the same date.

The father-of-two had pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial last year extended into a ninth week at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

On Friday, Detective Garda Donal O’Connell described how two armed and masked raiders entered Lawlor’s home in the early hours of the morning.

Before being abducted, the postmistress managed to call a special tiger kidnapping number issued by An Post.

Garda O’Connell told Kerida Naidoo SC, prosecuting, that she put the phone under her bed covers as the call went through and staff at the security monitoring centre were able to listen in. This set off a chain of events and gardaí got involved.

‘Most threatening’

The two men drove the women, who were bound by cable ties, to north county Dublin in Lawlor’s Nissan Qashqai, before they were joined by a third man in a stolen Volkswagen Golf.

The women later described this man as the least threatening and youngest of the raiders. He was identified as Stephen Murray, who has since died.

The women gave evidence during the trial that the taller of the two men who entered their home was the most aggressive. It was the prosecution’s case that this was Kelly.

When Lawlor pointed out that the post office safe was on a time lock, Kelly physically assaulted her and threatened to burn her and the other two women alive.

Eventually the raiders brought the three women to the post office, took about €92,000 and left in the Volkswagen Golf.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit tracked down the vehicle and arrested Stephen Murray at the scene.

The other two raiders evaded capture, but Kelly’s DNA was found to match that on water bottles in the Volkswagen Golf and on a hat, face mask and glove found in rear gardens of houses along the escape route.

The court heard that Kelly’s 60 previous convictions include assaults, escaping lawful custody, robbery and road traffic offences.

In March 2015 he was sentenced for threatening to kill a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) officer and failure to provide tax returns.

He received ten years for a post office robbery in 1997 and four years for another robbery offence in 1989.

Judge O’Connor remanded Kelly in continuing custody pending his sentence next week.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The shop meant everything': Beloved local greengrocer shuts down after 55 years in business
    100,677  58
    2
    		Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    51,866  9
    3
    		'We never want to see a border': Protesters warn against a hard border Brexit with mock checkpoint
    36,444  105
    Fora
    1
    		Brexit is poison - but there's still hope for prosperity when it comes to Irish tech
    302  0
    2
    		Why Parkpnp's founder is changing his plans for the US – and opening a wine and 'cronut' bar
    82  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Clare, Mayo v Roscommon, Dublin v Carlow - Saturday GAA match tracker
    82,885  26
    2
    		'His heart is with Ireland' - Bayern Munich teenager Johansson commits international future
    51,402  32
    3
    		'My Dad has always said, 'this is the land my children are going to prosper in''
    40,226  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Body Coach is scarlet over the reaction to his dishes on last night's Late Late
    10,081  1
    2
    		Hozier reminded the nation just how shameful it is be to labelled 'no craic'
    9,069  1
    3
    		Save or splurge: 10 of the chicest shirt dresses the highstreet has to offer
    8,402  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    HEALTH
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    GARDAí
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses following drive-by shooting on home in Cabra
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses following drive-by shooting on home in Cabra
    Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    DUBLIN
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Appeal launched to help locate 62 year-old man missing from Dublin
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie