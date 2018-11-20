Commuter train derails outside Barcelona killing one person and injuring six

A COMMUTER TRAIN carrying around 150 people has derailed while travelling towards Barcelona this morning.

One person has died and six have been slightly injured after a landslide triggered the accident, Spanish authorities have said.

According to the Regional Civil Protection Agency, two train cars of a convoy of six went off the tracks at 6.15am this morning near Vacarisses, a village 45 kilometres northwest of Barcelona.

Spanish railway operator spokesman Antonio Carmona told local media that heavy rain in the area over the past few days could have caused the landslide.

Firefighters and emergency workers are working to evacuate the trapped commuters.