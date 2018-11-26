This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan

Pat Kenny and his wife Kathy objected to plans for apartment blocks and houses on a site adjacent to their home.

By Gordon Deegan Monday 26 Nov 2018, 5:19 PM
1 hour ago 11,651 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4360731
Pat Kenny and his wife Kathy
Image: RollingNews.ie
Pat Kenny and his wife Kathy
Pat Kenny and his wife Kathy
Image: RollingNews.ie

ONE OF IRELAND’S best known broadcasters, Newstalk’s Pat Kenny, and his wife Kathy have emerged victorious in their battle against plans for three apartment blocks and seven houses on a site adjacent to their Dalkey home.

This follows Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council refusing planning permission to property firm, Bartra Capital Property for the 19 apartments in three blocks ranging up to four storeys, along with five three-bedroomed homes and two semi-detached homes for the 1.4 acre site. 

The ruling by the council represents a resounding victory for the Kennys in what could be ‘Round One’ of this planning battle as a number of grounds for refusal put forward by the Kennys have been endorsed by the council.

At the end of their 16-page objection, the Kennys suggested that grounds for refusal would be that the proposed development by reason of its scale, height and design would have an overbearing visual impact and be seriously injurious to the setting, amenity and appreciation of neighbouring properties. 

In its comprehensive refusal, the planning authority echoes many of the reasons put forward by the Kennys.

In its formal order, the council stated that the proposed development “would seriously injure the residential amenities and depreciate the value of property in the vicinity and would thereby be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

The council also refused planning permission as it ruled that the height, bulk and scale of the proposed apartment Block A would result in visual overbearing as viewed from adjoining sites and would result in overshadowing of the adjoining site.

Concerns 

The planners also had concerns over the scale of Block B stating that the proposed bulk, height and scale of that block relative to the adjoining site to the north would result in overshadowing and would appear visually dominant as viewed from the amenity space of the dwelling to the north.

The planners stated that the proposed development therefore be seriously injurious to the residential and visual amenity of these adjoining sites and if permitted would set an undesirable precedent for similar developments in the vicinity. 

In a note attached to the refusal, the council states that aside from the reasons for refusal, the planning authority has other concerns regarding the proposal.

The Council states:

In this regard, the applicant is advised that the planning report should be considered in full.

The battle is not over yet for the Kennys however as Richard Barrett’s Bartra Capital now has the option of appealing the decision to An Bord Pleanala or lodging plans for a revised scaled down development at the site.

Bartra will be anxious to secure a return on its investment on the site. Earlier this year, the property firm paid €3.1m for the Maple Tree House site adjacent to the Kennys’ home and also paid for an additional adjoining strip of land to allow the planning application be lodged last month.

The Kennys led the local opposition against the plan with 17 other objections from locals also lodged against the planning application.

The Kennys’ objection pointed out that their home, The Anchorage, abuts the subject site.

Objection

The objection stated:

In my opinion, the proposed development by the applicant is not in compliance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

It stated that if permitted the development “would detrimentally impact on The Anchorage” and other residential properties in the area.

It also added that the development would “also set a precedent that could ultimately seriously damage the character of the area”.

They stated that planning permission should be refused as “this development is ill-thought and appears based on the quest for density alone with scant other consideration”.

The Kennys stated:

“We have no desire to object to every development proposal, but we seek only to have appropriate development in terms of scale and function.”

“At the outset, Ireland is undergoing a housing crisis. Therefore, it is incumbent to realise the development potential of serviced-residentially zone land.

However, as outlined clearly in the Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Development Plan, any densification of brownfield lands must be balanced with respect for the receiving environment of established residential properties.

With that principle in mind, the crux of the issue in considering the proposed development is that the suitability of the site in principle and the ability of the receiving environment to absorb the proposal are two very different considerations.

Opposed

The Kennys opposed the plan on a number of grounds – density, scale and massing, design, traffic impact, impact on trees and habitat and residential amenity.

They stated that the development would result in gross overlooking along with loss of light and loss of privacy of The Anchorage.

They also stated that “the Duplex apartments at the end of the site overlook The Anchorage and any roof terrace or window would be less than 15 metres from our daughter’s bedroom window and 19 metres from our bedroom window”.

They pointed out that the ground level of The Anchorage is 3.5 metres below the ground level of the Duplex Apartment block G&H.

They stated: “On our outdoor dining patio, we would be facing a construction with a roof line some 11 metres above us, denying us light and privacy.”

The Kennys stated that the loss of light on their property that would result from the proposal “would be disastrous”.

Consultants for Bartra Capital Property told the Council that the seven houses are modest in size for the area and are either terraced or semi-detached.

The consultants stated that the 19 apartments are generous in size and will provide an attractive and sustainable alternative for many residents in the area particularly “empty nesters” wishing to downsize from the larger family homes but wanting to remain in the area.

The consultants also told the council that the development will see an increase to density of around 43 units per hectare “which will deliver a more sustainable return on zoned, serviced and accessible land within an established suburban location”.

The applicants’ consultants stated that arising from a pre-planning meeting the principle of a residential infill development would be acceptable to the council and that a high quality and appropriately scaled new development would add to the area.

They stated that in terms of density, the proposal was considered acceptable by the council planners as was the mix of units.

The consultants stated that the development will not have an adverse impact on residential amenities or views from the wider area and has an attractive design.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    90,882  34
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    52,180  74
    3
    		Christmas FM is officially back on Irish airwaves this week: here's how you can listen in
    31,400  33
    Fora
    1
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    728  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think a new airport for the midlands is a good idea?
    387  0
    3
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    213  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    79,890  107
    2
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    75,802  131
    3
    		'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'
    56,705  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    29,228  2
    2
    		This ethical Irish Christmas fair will sort your shopping in one swift afternoon
    3,613  1
    3
    		If it's too early to put up the tree, it's definitely too early to be talking about Christmas weight gain
    3,170  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    Rape trial collapses due to 'unprecedented media coverage' in national newspaper
    Woman banned for life from owning pets after keeping starved husky in emaciated state in her flat
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    DUBLIN
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie