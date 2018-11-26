This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'People crying in the ward alone': Patients describe their experiences in Irish hospitals

Patients have highlighted issues with communication from their doctors and the discharge process.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 26 Nov 2018, 12:21 PM
37 minutes ago 2,567 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4359873
Image: Shutterstock/Tyler Olson
Image: Shutterstock/Tyler Olson

THE MAJORITY OF patients treated in Irish hospitals report good overall experiences, but a new survey has identified deficiencies in how healthcare staff communicate with people about their care. 

The National Patient Experience Survey, led by the Health, Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), ran for the second time in May this year. Over 13,000 people participated in the survey and the majority of patients (84%) said they had a good or very good overall experience in hospital.

In the survey 81% said they were always treated with respect and dignity in the emergency department and many of the comments described staff as helpful, friendly, professional and efficient.  

Two areas that require improvement relate to waiting times in Emergency Departments before patients are admitted and the amount of access they have to doctors when they are in their wards.

The survey found 69% of people waited for more than six hours before being admitted to a ward. None of the 27 hospital Emergency Departments are meeting the six-hour waiting time target. 

One patient in University Hospital Limerick said: “A&E is a complete zoo. Not enough beds and way too much pressure on staff.”

Another in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin said:

I was on a trolley from my admission right through the night on a corridor until my operation the following day – I had to change from my clothes to a gown with no privacy. The staff were so busy that twice my drip was changed and not switched on, and only on both occasions a doctor saw me checking it – fixed it.

‘Frightening’

In the survey, 40% of people said they did not always have enough time to discuss their care and treatment with a doctor.

“The staff are so used to dealing with head injuries that they forget that this is all new and frightening to the patient and family. More empathy would make a big difference. They talk among themselves a lot,” one patient in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital said. 

Almost half of patients said they could not or could only to some extent find a member of hospital staff to talk to about their worries and fears.

Another patient in Beaumont said there should be someone on each ward to check in with patients to see how they are doing emotionally.

I saw patients in [the] ward crying alone each evening.

Another said they had experienced a lot of kindness from staff and “whatever is wrong in the HSE it is not the doctors or nurses that are at fault”.

  • 36% said they were not or were only to some extent involved in enough decisions about their care and treatment.
  • 41% also said their families or people close to them did not have or only to some extent had sufficient opportunities to talk to a doctor.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Minister for Health Simon Harris said there is a “broader conversation that needs to happen in the Irish health service”.

He referenced recent examples like the vaginal mesh scandal, where patients did not feel they were given all of the information before their surgeries, or the Cervical Check scandal, where there were issues with “clarity regarding open disclosure”. 

Harris said that in instances like these there was not adequate interaction between doctors and patients. He said this was not meant to be a criticism of doctors, but it is a sign that the relationship needs to change to ensure patients feel more empowered.

So, I think we’re seeing is a continuation of that theme – patents don’t just want this kind of top-down discussion with medical professionals. They actually want a more engaging discussion. 

Source: HIQA/YouTube

Patient discharges

According to the survey, 38% of people said they were not adequately informed about the side effects of medication to watch for when they went home. And 40% said their family or home situation was not or was only to some extent taken into account when planning their discharge.

One patient at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin said: “You need to take into consideration a person’s age and living environment before sending them home. I’m nearly blind and live alone I was given no pain relief or advice on what to do. Why was I released with so much blood in my urine — not good enough.”

Another patients discharged from a hospital complained about having to make their own way out to meet their lift. 

“Didn’t seem right as I was in pain and couldn’t even bend to tie my shoes.”

Minister Harris said he was delighted to see that there have been improvements from last year’s survey, but he recognised there is still room for improvement. He said his department is “determined to drive reform” and it is vital patients remain at the heart of that change”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    80,272  29
    2
    		Justice Minister condemns arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers
    72,645  32
    3
    		Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    48,702  0
    Fora
    1
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    431  0
    2
    		'If Dublin were a car, it'd be running on four bald tyres with no spare in the boot'
    346  0
    3
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    53  0
    The42
    1
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    72,187  129
    2
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    67,091  99
    3
    		'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'
    53,507  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    12,646  2
    2
    		Can you match these Sex and the City quotes to the character that delivered them?
    3,747  0
    3
    		This ethical Irish Christmas fair will sort your shopping in one swift afternoon
    3,151  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    Man dies after collision between two motorcycles and 4x4
    DUBLIN
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    DUBLIN AIRPORT
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    Man dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie