This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man pleads guilty to assaulting two workers after running onto tarmac at Dublin Airport

Patrick Kehoe will be sentenced in April.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 4:43 PM
20 minutes ago 1,722 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4457533
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A CO WEXFORD man has pleaded guilty to assaulting two Dublin Airport workers who tackled him running after a plane on the tarmac at Terminal One after he missed his flight.

Ryanair staff and airport police stopped drunk Patrick Kehoe after he stormed onto the apron in a bid to flag down a plane to Amsterdam.

He will be sentenced in April.

The passenger was late for his flight but got through the boarding gate and a door leading to the tarmac, close to the Ryanair plane at about 7am on 27 September last.

Kehoe was restrained and held until gardaí arrived and brought him under arrest to Ballymun station.

Patrick Kehoe (24), from Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, Co Wexford was originally charged with criminal damage to a magnetic door lock at Gate 106 at Dublin Airport.

However, that charge was withdrawn today when he faced his fourth hearing at Dublin District Court.

It was replaced with two counts of assaulting the Airport Police Service (APS) woman and a male aircraft ground handler who intervened as he ran after his flight which was getting ready to take off.

Defence solicitor Peter Connolly told Judge Dermot Simms his client, who did not address the court, was pleading guilty.

Kehoe made no reply when the new charges were put to him, said Garda David Cahill.

Kehoe, who previously worked as a carpenter’s assistant, was at the airport with his girlfriend to go on holiday to Amsterdam, the court heard.

Garda Cahill said when Kehoe got to his boarding gate it was closed but he proceeded out onto the apron of the airport and chased the aircraft.

Grounder handlers were marshalling the plane which was taxiing onto the runway.

The court heard he attacked one of them by “pushing him and tripping him back onto the ground”.

The APS woman went to stop him but he kicked her causing her to suffer a swollen knee.

The court heard he had one prior conviction for assault for which he was placed on probation for 12 months in 2013.

‘A little bit intoxicated’

Garda Cahill agreed with the defence solicitor that Kehoe was “a little bit intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

“By his own admission, he had a few pints before the flight and that may have something to do with missing the boarding call,” he told the court.

Connolly said his client was going to Amsterdam with his partner and he “had not been out of the country for many years”.

Kehoe acted stupidly and impulsively, and did not have a bad record, his solicitor said in pleas for leniency. He had pleaded guilty without seeking disclosure of evidence, the court heard.

The garda agreed the door Kehoe got out was normally secure and he had been apprehended in seconds.

Connolly submitted that the plane and its passengers were not delayed by Kehoe’s foolishness, however, the garda countered, “I believe there was a knock on effect”.

The accused sobered up after the incident and the garda conceded that Kehoe was no problem when he dealt with him.

However, he added, that there had been “a significant amount of confrontation” during the incident.

Connolly said his client had been Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and was taking medication.

He was unemployed but had previously worked with a carpenter.

Kehoe, who remains on bail, was apologetic,  Connolly said.

The solicitor explained his client had been drinking in a bar at the airport but on looking at his watch he realised he was late and went to the boarding gate.

He overreacted and managed get out a door that would not necessarily have normally been available to him and got onto the apron, Connolly said.

He very much regretted the incident and was willing to offer compensation to the victims.

His partner had been supportive.

Connolly asked the court to give Kehoe credit for his guilty pleas and that he had met the case as best he could.

Judge Simms remarked that the case involved airport security but held that it was appropriate to adjourn sentencing to allow the defendant time to complete a restorative justice services programme.

The case resumes on 25 April next.

Kehoe stood silently throughout the hearing and did not have to give evidence. Legal aid was granted.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí warn motorists against slowing down at crash as man dies in collision off M50
    88,723  48
    2
    		Emiliano Sala search: Footballer presumed dead as rescuers suspend search
    63,062  32
    3
    		Nurse charged with rape after US woman in coma for over a decade gives birth
    51,406  0
    Fora
    1
    		We're looking for an editor to lead the team at Fora
    423  0
    2
    		Hauliers want to run their trucks on greener fuel - but there's hardly anywhere to top up the tank
    373  0
    3
    		VideoDoc is backing a new Irish video-vet service for pets
    279  0
    The42
    1
    		'When you mentioned you were going training, people would laugh at you'
    40,047  5
    2
    		Fulham striker Kamara arrested after fight at club's training ground
    29,223  24
    3
    		Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    27,264  87
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Daily Mail blamed Meghan Markle for 'droughts, murder and human rights abuses' ...it's The Dredge
    7,071  1
    2
    		Operation Transformation viewers were uncomfortable with the 'no camera' moment in Cathal's home last night
    6,460  0
    3
    		So, Post Malone is obsessed with this illustrator from Cork
    4,923  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    Farmer accused of murdering love rival and hiding naked body in slurry pit
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon groped the &quot;privates&quot; of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped the "privates" of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Retired surgeon groped boy's genitals during medical examinations, court hears
    GARDAí
    Commissioner says there's no plan to move 600 gardaí to border - but what WILL happen?
    Commissioner says there's no plan to move 600 gardaí to border - but what WILL happen?
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Four people arrested on suspicion of financing terrorist activities released without charge
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí warn motorists against slowing down at crash as man dies in collision off M50
    Gardaí warn motorists against slowing down at crash as man dies in collision off M50
    Repairs to Dublin water mains may cause supply disruption this weekend
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie