This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years

Patrick Lynch’s initial sentence of two years was found to be ‘unduly lenient’

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Monday 14 Jan 2019, 5:55 PM
26 minutes ago 3,779 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4439773
The sentenced was delivered by the three-judge Court of Appeal.
Image: PA Images
The sentenced was delivered by the three-judge Court of Appeal.
The sentenced was delivered by the three-judge Court of Appeal.
Image: PA Images

A MAN WHO gave his partner a “merciless beating” before abducting her infant child has had his prison sentence increased by the Court of Appeal.

Patrick Lynch (38), with an address at Lady’s Place, Naas, Co Kildare pleaded not guilty to assaulting his partner as well as the abduction of a child at locations in the county on 7 November, 2016.

He was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to two years imprisonment with the final six months suspended by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin on 17 April, 2018.

The Director of Public Prosecutions successfully sought a review of Lynch’s sentence on grounds that it was “unduly lenient”.

He was accordingly resentenced today to three years imprisonment with the final nine months suspended.

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said Lynch had spent much of the day drinking outside a dwelling while his partner and her two-year-old son were inside with the hostess.

Lynch was neither the father nor a guardian of the child.

At some stage, Lynch attacked the injured party with a brush handle and punched her in the face while she was still holding the infant.

The injured party retreated to a toilet and Lynch rammed the door with his shoulder. He then assaulted her as she sat on the toilet.

The sentencing judge said he gave her a “merciless beating”.

Lynch later drove off with the infant in a car.

He subsequently agreed to meet the injured party at or near Naas Courthouse.

Gardaí observed the handover of the unharmed infant and moved in to arrest Lynch after the handover had occurred.

Justice Birmingham said Lynch, a separated father-of-five, had 148 previous convictions including three for obstructing a peace officer and single convictions for violent disorder, burglary and robbery.

He had more than 100 road traffic convictions and was disqualified from driving at the time.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing BL, submitted that the sentencing judge failed to take sufficient account of the unprovoked nature of the assault, the circumstances involved in the taking of the infant and the return of the infant only after the passage of time.

Counsel for Lynch, Willie Hughes BL, acknowledged that the mitigating factors were “few and far between” but that his client had “issues” which were recognised by the sentencing judge.

The judge said it was a “serious and disturbing incident” involving an assault with the use of a weapon. The case was contested by a man with a “poor record” of previous criminality.

In the Court of Appeal’s view, the sentence did not reflect the gravity of the offending conduct and must be regarded as unduly lenient.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, resentenced Lynch to three years imprisonment with the final nine months suspended.

The court noted that there was ongoing contact between Lynch and the injured party.

He was required to enter into a good behaviour bond for the suspended period and undertook to be so bound.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Government won't release Public Services Card report due to 'public interest' fears
    58,813  70
    2
    		West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    51,541  100
    3
    		'The wall won't get built': Republicans warn Donald Trump against state of emergency over border wall
    41,484  96
    Fora
    1
    		In its second act, rebooted food-waste startup Obeo is ready to take on new markets
    385  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you pay to listen to a motivational speaker?
    109  0
    3
    		Irish-founded media firm Storyful has shut its Hong Kong office as it lays off staff
    61  0
    The42
    1
    		'All I did was throw a c-bomb into the mix but if your face doesn’t fit you're cast out'
    40,388  6
    2
    		Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    34,736  87
    3
    		Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    16,658  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Beauty Q: Which part of your body do you match your foundation to?
    7,882  0
    2
    		Chris Pratt has just announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger... it's The Dredge
    7,362  0
    3
    		'It felt like power': Sarah Silverman viewed her own past conduct through a #MeToo lens
    2,855  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    Judge rejects HSE paramedic's application to reverse guilty plea to assaulting two students
    Mother of man shot dead in front of home: 'I will never understand why anyone would want to hurt him'
    GARDAí
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    Gardaí find €3k drug stash after suspected serial bike thieves arrested in Cork
    EU
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    Steve Coogan doesn't think the 'looming disaster' of Brexit will actually happen
    Last-minute letters between Theresa May and two EU leaders have been published
    LEO VARADKAR
    What has the Taoiseach done to reduce his carbon footprint? He's eating less meat
    What has the Taoiseach done to reduce his carbon footprint? He's eating less meat
    Varadkar says bumper day of elections and referendums will be among 'busiest days in Irish politics'
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie