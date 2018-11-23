Patrick Nevin to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian student he met on Tinder

A SERIAL SEX offender who attacked three women in the space of 11 days after meeting them using the Tinder dating app is set to be sentenced for one of those attacks later today.

Patrick Nevin (37) was found guilty by a jury at Dublin’s Circuit Criminal Court last year of sexually assaulting a Brazilian student, after he drove to her UCD campus on 23 July 2014.

The woman told the court that she thought he was taking her for a coffee when he picked her up in his car. She said the man drove her to a secluded field on UCD campus and his demeanour changed completely and he became like “a monster”.

She said he attacked her and she was in fear of her life and thought the man was going to rape her.

Nevin had pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting the woman.

The woman told the trial she had come to Ireland to learn English and had arrived the previous month. She said she was using Tinder as a way to meet people and practice speaking.

After some weeks of communicating with the accused on the Tinder dating app and on Whatsapp, she arranged to meet him. She said she believed they were going for a coffee, but the man later told gardaí that he saw the date as a “hook up” for sex.

He picked her up in his car, a blue BMW, and drove her to a secluded field on UCD campus. The woman said that he then “changed completely”, becoming aggressive and sexually assaulting her.

Nevin has former addresses at Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire and Dundalk, Co. Louth. He is in custody since his conviction last December.

He will be sentenced for sexually assaulting two other women next month.

With reporting by Sean Murray

Comments are closed for legal reasons