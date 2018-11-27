This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump's ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort 'lied to prosecutors'

According to a court filing, Manafort does not believe he’s breached the government agreement.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 6:46 AM
33 minutes ago 1,293 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4361444
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington DC in June.
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington DC in June.
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington DC in June.

DONALD TRUMP’S FORMER campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea agreement by lying to investigators, prosecutors said today, as another former aide began serving a jail sentence for making false statements to the FBI.

Manafort had agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as part of a plea deal in September.

“After signing the plea agreement, Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Special Counsel’s Office on a variety of subject matters, which constitute breaches of the agreement,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

A breach relieves the government of any obligations it has under the agreement.

In the same joint status report filing, Manafort’s legal team pushed back against the government’s assertion.

“Manafort has provided information to the government in an effort to live up to his cooperation obligations,” it said.

He believes he has provided truthful information and does not agree with the government’s characterisation or that he has breached the agreement.

Manafort, who worked for the Trump campaign for nearly six months in the middle of 2016, agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy against the United States and another count of obstruction of justice in a deal to avert a second trial on money laundering and illegal lobbying charges.

He was already convicted in a separate jury trial on eight counts related to financial fraud in August, but those charges, as well as the counts covered in the plea deal, were unrelated to the campaign.

Instead, they derived from his work for former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Moscow political party between about 2005 and 2014.

Spark for collusion investigation

As prosecutors accused Manafort of lying, George Papadopoulos – the former Trump campaign aide whose Russia contacts set off the collusion investigation – entered a minimum security unit to start serving out his two-week jail sentence at the Oxford, Wisconsin federal prison.

Papadopoulos was an obscure oil industry analyst when he joined the Trump campaign’s foreign policy advisory team in March 2016.

Based in London, he made contacts with what he believed were important Russian and Russia-linked officials, who through him offered the Trump campaign a meeting between candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One, a mysterious professor by the name of Joseph Mifsud, told Papadopoulos that Moscow had dirt on Trump’s election rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

After an allegedly drunken Papadopoulos related the conversation to an Australian diplomat who passed the information on through intelligence channels, the FBI opened an investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Emails and testimony by other witnesses showed that Papadopoulos had repeatedly reported his Russia contacts and meetings to the Trump campaign, raising suspicions of collusion.

One week after Trump took office, the FBI conducted an interview with Papadopoulos during which he lied about his contacts, including with Mifsud, according to federal charges.

He pleaded guilty in October 2017 and pledged to cooperate with the Mueller probe, and was later sentenced after expressing his remorse that he “lied in an investigation that was important to national security”.

But immediately after that, Papadopoulos declared he had been entrapped by US and foreign intelligence services and alleged that Mifsud was a CIA operative who was part of a broader campaign to damage Trump.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    99,370  36
    2
    		Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    60,955  42
    3
    		Rape trial collapses due to 'unprecedented media coverage' in national newspaper
    38,090  0
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think a new airport for the midlands is a good idea?
    780  0
    2
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    362  0
    3
    		Cans were once considered 'cheap'. Now craft beer makers are mad for them
    146  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    84,096  107
    2
    		New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    35,448  17
    3
    		'I tend to be a little bit of a workaholic' - Schmidt putting family first
    25,788  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    45,499  3
    2
    		Pick a Hot Drink, and We'll Give You a Christmas Movie to Watch on Netflix
    5,541  0
    3
    		If it's too early to put up the tree, it's definitely too early to be talking about Christmas weight gain
    4,736  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    DPP file to be prepared after GardaÃ­ arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences
    Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    DUBLIN
    Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    '13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    RUSSIA
    Tom Clonan: 'If cool heads prevail, the Kerch situation should not escalate ... but we don't live in a time of cool heads'
    Tom Clonan: 'If cool heads prevail, the Kerch situation should not escalate ... but we don't live in a time of cool heads'
    Ukraine backs martial law after confrontation at sea with Russia
    'Unleashing conflict': Ukraine says Russia opened fire on navy ships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie