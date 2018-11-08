Paul Williams steps down as co-host of Newstalk Breakfast

Paul Williams (far right) at the launch of Newstalk's 2016 autumn schule, with Alan Quinlan, Colette Fitzpatrick and Sarah McInerney.

PAUL WILLIAMS IS stepping down as co-anchor of the Newstalk Breakfast programme.

William has co-hosted the 7-9am weekday show with Shane Coleman for over two years.

In a statement released this afternoon, William said making the decision to leave was “tough”.

“It has been a great experience and I want to thank the team for producing such a great show.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time and will miss it, although I will not miss the early alarm clock calls.”

William said he will continue to contribute to Newstalk shows, as well as work as a columnist and crime author.

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor of Newstalk, thanked Williams for his contribution to the station and wished him “the very best in the future”.

Williams’ final show will air tomorrow morning. A spokesperson for Newstalk said the station will announce his replacement “in due course”.

About 121,000 people listen to Newstalk Breakfast, according to the latest JNLR figures.