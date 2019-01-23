Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances

THE GROUP THAT represents Defence Forces personnel, PDFORRA, is bringing a High Court action against the State.

It is understood the judicial review proceedings are against the State over Defence Forces allowances.

The proceedings were issued on Monday 21 January against the State. PDFORRA is represented by solicitors O’Regan Little.

It is understood that the allowances relate to army ranger wing allowance, chef’s technical pay, free rationing for recruits and accounts holder allowance.

PDFORRA aims to represent and pursue the interest of enlisted personnel serving in the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps on specified matters regarding their pay and certain conditions of service in the Republic of Ireland.

The group has previously taken High Court actions against the State, with cases being taken in 1996, 1997, 1998 and 2016.

The Department of Defence said in a statement to TheJournal.ie: “It is inappropriate for the Department to comment on matters that are the subject of litigation.”

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.