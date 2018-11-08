This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Tóibín says he only learned he had lost Culture Committee chairmanship when he read it online

Last week, Tóibín was suspended from the party for six months.

By Christina Finn Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 3:53 PM
1 hour ago 6,463 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4329548
Peadar Toibin, Mary Lou McDonald, and Eoin O Broin.
Image: Niall Carson
Peadar Toibin, Mary Lou McDonald, and Eoin O Broin.
Peadar Toibin, Mary Lou McDonald, and Eoin O Broin.
Image: Niall Carson

MEATH TD PEADAR Tóibín has said he only learned that he had lost the chair of of the Oireachtas Committee on Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht when he read it online today. 

Disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the Meath TD, who broke ranks with his party’s policy by voting against the abortion legislation in the Dáil last month. 

Last week, Tóibín was suspended from the party for six months. 

As indicated by Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald in April, Tóibín would face suspension from the party for doing so. 

Tóibín told TheJournal.ie today:  

I am disappointed of course to lose the Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht. There has been some really good work done on arts funding, heritage, the natural environment, the film industry, Moore St and the Irish language.
While it’s not completely unexpected I was hoping to continue and finish the work we started. To be honest I only learned of this, this morning via a report on Tuairisc.ie, an online newspaper

He added: 

I am still completely committed to the sector and will use all my influence to push for its development in the future.

A statement from Sinn Féin said: 

“As Peadar Tóibín is currently suspended from the party he would not be in a position to act as chairperson of the committee on behalf of Sinn Féin.”

The party added that it has not announced its selection for the chair yet as the Oireachtas Business Committee is due to meet today.

“At that meeting, the change of Committee Chair will be discussed. These positions are allocated under the d’Hondt method to parties based on their level of representation,” added the statement.  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
