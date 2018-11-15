Peadar Tóibín has resigned from Sinn Féin

PEADAR TÓIBÍN HAS announced he is resigning from Sinn Féin.

Earlier this month, the TD was suspended from the party for six months because he voted against the abortion legislation in the Dáil.

In a statement he said he had taken the decision “with a heavy heart”.

I have been a member of the party for 21 years. In that time I poured all my efforts into achieving Irish unity and economic justice. This clearly is no longer enough. I will now help to build a new 32 County movement.

Tóibín, in his resignation letter to chief whip Aengus Ó Snodaigh, wrote that the leadership had agreed a written deal with him in November 2012 stating the party would “treat me equally and would not marginalise me due to my views on the right to life”.

“Over 18 months ago that deal was binned unilaterally by the party. I have lost speaking rights, spokesperson positions, portfolios and have been significantly censored in my engagements with the media. These actions have prevented me from fully representing my constituents.”

pic.twitter.com/RqzimdR8Zp — Peadar Tóibín (@Toibin1) November 15, 2018 Source: Peadar Tóibín /Twitter

Tóibín said he had raised these issues many times with leadership to try to resolve them but “with no success”.

I have strived in every way I know how simply to make space within the party for people with a different view on this one issue. For a united Ireland to be achieved, the party must be flexible, broad and inclusive.

He said he had written to the party chair, to Ó Snodaigh and to president of the party Mary Lou McDonald two weeks ago asking whether there was a future for him in the party.

“This email was never replied to. That may be an answer in itself.”