This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peadar Tóibín suspended from Sinn Féin for six months for voting against abortion legislation

Tóibín said the issue of abortion is far more important than his job in Leinster house.

By Christina Finn Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 10:54 AM
2 hours ago 8,722 Views 45 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4316710
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

SINN FÉIN’S PEADAR Tóibín has been suspended from the party for six months. 

Disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the Meath TD, who broke ranks with his party’s policy by voting against the abortion legislation in the Dáil last month. 

As indicated by Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald in April, Tóibín would face suspension from the party for doing so. 

Today, McDonald followed through on that promise, with the suspension of six months kicking in with immediate effect. 

In a statement, the party said Sinn Féin’s Whip in the Dáil Aengus Ó Snodaigh announced Tóibín’s suspension for a period of six months “as a result of his breach of the party whip when he voted against the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 last week, in contradiction to the party’s position”.

Ó Snodaigh said the proposed abortion legislation is in line with Sinn Féin’s policy position as agreed democratically at our Ard Fheis.

He added:

The position has also been overwhelmingly endorsed by the people in May of this year.The party’s position on this legislation is to support it. The whip was in place and all TDs were instructed to be present and to vote for the legislation.
Peadar Tóibín’s decision to vote against the legislation is a serious breach of the party’s rules and he has now been suspended for a period of six months.
He has now been informed of the party’s decision.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie today about his suspension, Tóibín raised concerns about the possibility he now not be able to run as a Sinn Féin candidate if there is an election in the next six months.

“There is a significant chance of an election during the next six months. In the current political instability the suspension could become a de facto expulsion. It is my understanding that while on suspension I would be prevented from standing for Sinn Féin as a candidate and would not be allowed to re-enter the party subsequently if I seek re-election during the suspension. The six month suspension presents significant difficulties and uncertainty,” he said. 

He added:

I am a proud Meath man and believe passionately that Meath needs strong robust representation in the Dáil. I also believe strongly in economic justice and Irish Unity. It is hard to achieve this if I am being prevented from paying a full role in the Sinn Féin team. I will give serious consideration to this suspension over the next week.

He previously told TheJournal.ie that the issue of abortion was “far more important than my job or any job in Leinster house”.

The first vote on the Termination of Pregnancy Bill passed in the Dáil last month by 102 votes to 12.  

Before the referendum, McDonald said that irrespective of party members’ right to articulate their views on the issue of abortion, the party has “clearly drawn the line” on the matter of breaking the whip when it comes to legislative proposals and public policy.

“That is the point where elected representatives of Sinn Féin have to separate our private conscious views we have held with our public function and public role, that is the distinction,” she explained.

McDonald said party members that breach the party line will face consequences. This is something all members are aware of – including Tóibín, she said.

A number of TDs, who campaigned for a No vote in May’s referendum, voted against the Bill,  including Tóibín.

Following the news that disciplinary proceedings were being taken against him, he said that he has been a member of Sinn Féin for 21 years.

“From a young age I was incredibly inspired by the selfless sacrifice of generations of republicans from Wolfe Tone to Bobby Sands. I joined Sinn Féin when it was not easy to join Sinn Féin. In the intervening years I have poured all my energy into building a movement to achieve a United Ireland and economic justice.”

He said he will seek to amend the abortion legislation at Committee and Report stage next week, stating that it is important to note that the 34% of the population that voted to retain the Eighth Amendment plus the 20% of Yes voters who don’t agree with this Bill should have a voice in the Oireachtas.

“It is reasonable that TDs should give voice to the opposing views on Simon Harris’ Abortion Bill in roughly the proportion that exists in society. There is no better way to push voters to the extreme than to deny them a legitimate democratic voice,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (45)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a huge amount of fires spread out across the city tonight
    55,211  79
    2
    		South Dublin pharmacist arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal prescription drugs trade
    47,129  22
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    41,868  63
    Fora
    1
    		Dún Laoghaire's scrapped tech hub is looking for new locations - including overseas
    326  0
    2
    		Four Star Pizza is eyeing a move into Britain as it hits saturation point in Ireland
    181  0
    3
    		How the Chinese system of 'guanxi' helped take Dublin's OCE Technology into space
    152  0
    The42
    1
    		New Sky and BT Sport partnership raises uncertainty for eir Sport subscribers
    43,626  32
    2
    		Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    28,559  8
    3
    		'It's very strange how the international management team overlook this league'
    28,021  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Nicole Kidman's weird little fashion rule could be having a negative impact on her daughters
    6,944  3
    2
    		Like Kanye, Gemma Collins proves celebs can surprise us when it comes to their personal politics
    3,302  3
    3
    		Sarah Jessica Parker remembers next to nothing about the plot of Hocus Pocus... it's The Dredge
    2,449  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    DUBLIN
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    ITALY
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie