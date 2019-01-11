Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs

DUBLIN’S PEARSE STREET and Tara Street train stations will be closed this weekend in order for works to take place as part of a project to replace the roof at Pearse Street.

The two stations will be closed this Saturday and Sunday for roof repairs at Pearse Station, which means Darts and trains will be suspended between Connolly Station and Grand Canal Dock.

There will be bus transfers available between Connolly and Bray for Connolly/Rosslare Europort trains.

The roof dates back to the 1880s: the works will require the replacement of the existing roofing materials with new materials that will maintain the “external appearance and character” of the roof.

Iarnród Éireann says the current roof at Pearse Street station “is in poor condition”, and protective mesh netting has been in place in the station below roof level in recent years to protect customers and rail services, due to the corrosion which has occurred.

Extensive works worth up to €10 million are needed to upgrade the roof, which will take place sporadically up until June 2020. The project will be funded by the National Transport Authority.

There are 13 weekends in total that will be closed during this timeframe: the next weekend where these works will cause closures is Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 February.