This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs

There will be bus transfers available between Connolly and Bray for Connolly/Rosslare Europort services.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 11 Jan 2019, 11:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,986 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4436183
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

DUBLIN’S PEARSE STREET and Tara Street train stations will be closed this weekend in order for works to take place as part of a project to replace the roof at Pearse Street.

The two stations will be closed this Saturday and Sunday for roof repairs at Pearse Station, which means Darts and trains will be suspended between Connolly Station and Grand Canal Dock.

There will be bus transfers available between Connolly and Bray for Connolly/Rosslare Europort trains.

The roof dates back to the 1880s: the works will require the replacement of the existing roofing materials with new materials that will maintain the “external appearance and character” of the roof.

Source: Iarnrod Eireann/YouTube

Iarnród Éireann says the current roof at Pearse Street station “is in poor condition”, and protective mesh netting has been in place in the station below roof level in recent years to protect customers and rail services, due to the corrosion which has occurred.

Extensive works worth up to €10 million are needed to upgrade the roof, which will take place sporadically up until June 2020. The project will be funded by the National Transport Authority.

There are 13 weekends in total that will be closed during this timeframe: the next weekend where these works will cause closures is Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 February. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    80,268  75
    2
    		'An inspiration to all': BBC weather presenter Dianne Oxberry dies aged 51
    58,541  5
    3
    		Tributes paid to PE teacher killed in Donegal crash
    50,294  11
    Fora
    1
    		'The stench of GamerCon harmed us. We still get complaints about it and we weren't even involved'
    818  0
    2
    		Tayto Park wants humanoid robots to make the queue at its water ride more entertaining
    374  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Gloucester v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    76,324  56
    2
    		Sensational Joey Carbery guides Munster to superb five-try win in Gloucester
    37,947  121
    3
    		Good news for fans as Munster's European pool decider set for free-to-air TV
    31,186  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The public is desperate for an update on Cian and Delia after their episode of First Dates
    8,121  0
    2
    		Cara Delevingne lost 50,000 Instagram followers after sharing her thoughts on Surviving R Kelly
    7,580  2
    3
    		Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have added a new squad member... it's The Dredge
    6,401  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    GARDAí
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    DUBLIN
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie