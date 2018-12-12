Man in his 60s killed after being struck by car while walking in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Dublin today.

A man in his 60s was struck by a car while walking on the Finglas Road (inbound) in Dublin 11 at around midday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The male occupant of the car was not injured.

The road was closed to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who travelled on the Finglas Road between 11.45am and 12.15pm to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.