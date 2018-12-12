This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man in his 60s killed after being struck by car while walking in Dublin

Part of the Finglas Road was closed earlier but has since reopened.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 6:14 PM
1 hour ago 10,087 Views 10 Comments
File photo of a road closure.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File photo of a road closure.
File photo of a road closure.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Dublin today. 

A man in his 60s was struck by a car while walking on the Finglas Road (inbound) in Dublin 11 at around midday. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem will be carried out. 

The male occupant of the car was not injured.

The road was closed to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but it has since reopened. 

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who travelled on the Finglas Road between 11.45am and 12.15pm to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

