Almost 700 people arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving this month

AT LEAST 693 people have been arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated while driving over the course of the month, An Garda Síochána has said.

On Stephen’s Day and Thursday 27 December, 45 people were arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving. On Christmas Day, around 26 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Some of the drivers arrested refused to take a breath test and face a four-year ban as a result.

Since 30 November, gardaí have been testing drivers for alcohol and drugs around the country over the Christmas period.

Yesterday, figures were released that showed 476 people had been arrested for speeding over the course of the day yesterday.

According to official garda statistics, December was among the busiest months for drink-driving detections in 2017, when 812 motorists were caught driving while intoxicated.