'People thought we were mad': We went behind the scenes as Christmas FM prepares to launch for its 11th year

CHRISTMAS FM RETURNS to the airwaves this afternoon - broadcasting festive tunes around the clock.

Garvan Rigby, the temporary station’s co-founder, says their idea of a 24/7 Christmas broadcast was met with incredulity when it was first suggested over a decade ago.

People thought we were mad. Who wants to listen to a station that plays Christmas songs constantly?

After broadcasting from elsewhere in Dublin in its earlier years, the station now has a year-round set-up in the Ballsbridge Hotel – and the annual festive service has become a staple of the Christmas season.

Getting sleep “doesn’t happen”, Rigby told us. “I will sleep in January.”