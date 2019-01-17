This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged with attempted murder of Pete Taylor at Bray boxing gym

Gerard Cervi is already facing trial for the fatal shooting of Bobby Messett during the same incident.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 2:10 PM
58 minutes ago 5,073 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4445444
Taylor was injured in the incident on 5 June last year
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Taylor was injured in the incident on 5 June last year
Taylor was injured in the incident on 5 June last year
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A 31-YEAR-OLD man facing trial for the murder of Bobby Messett in a shooting at a gym in Bray has been further accused of attempting to murder boxing trainer Pete Taylor.

Gerard Cervi, of no fixed abode but who is from the East Wall area in Dublin, was charged in September over the death of Messett.

The 50-year-old father-of-three from Bray, Co. Wicklow, was shot dead as he answered the door at the boxing club just before 7am on the morning of 5 June last.

He had been about to start an early morning fitness session.

A number of shots were fired and two other men, including boxing trainer Pete Taylor, 57,were shot and injured in the attack.

Cervi, who had been granted legal aid, had been remanded in custody as the district court cannot adjudicate on bail in murder cases.

He faced his ninth hearing today when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

Two further charges were put to him, for the attempted murder of Pete Taylor and Ian Britton, 35, who was shot in the leg, on 5 June last.

Taylor received a gunshot wound to his torso during the incident.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Sergeant Eamon O’Neill.

The accused was remanded in continuing custody to appear again at the same court on 24 January next.

A book of evidence has to be completed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and served on him before he can be sent forward for trial.

Due to the nature of the charges he will have to make a bail application before the High Court if he intended to seek bail.

A woman in her 20s who was also arrested in connection with the attack was released without charge in October and a file was to be prepared for the DPP.

Comments closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

COMMENTS

