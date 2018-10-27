'I brought to the fore something that was there already': Presidential Candidate Peter Casey stands by his comments on Travellers

Peter Casey speaks to the media at the convention centre, Dublin.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PETER Casey has said he regrets he didn’t come down harder on Travellers’ representative body Pavee Point during the election campaign.

The counting of votes began at 9am this morning, with President Michael D Higgins expected to be re-elected to the Áras later today.

Speaking to Newstalk’s Pat Kenny this morning Casey said:

I regret not coming down harder on Martin Collins he’s the person responsible for showing leadership at Pavee Point.

During the campaign Casey had denied Travellers should have ethnic status, and accused the population of “camping on other people’s land” amongst other controversial comments.

The issue arose following a dispute between Tipperary County Council and a small number of travellers over new housing in the area.

Casey defended his remarks when speaking with Kenny this morning:

I brought to the fore something that was there already.

Asked by Kenny what he intends to do after the Presidential election, Casey said he would take some time to think before making his next move:

We’re going to take quite a long time, probably till lunchtime to decide what to do next.

In an interview with RTÉ’s Morning Ireland Casey called on the Government to do more to help people get on the housing ladder. Casey said he “pointed out that people in middle Ireland are tired, there’s no way to get on the housing ladder, it’s getting worse”.

Refusing to comment on whether or not he’ll run for political office again, Casey said he hopes to do something where he feels he can make a real difference.