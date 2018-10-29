This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peter Casey says he wants Micheál Martin's job because the FF leader is 'too nice' to take on Leo Varadkar

Some senior Fianna Fáil politicians have rejecting Casey’s courting of the party.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 29 Oct 2018, 1:57 PM
56 minutes ago 6,387 Views 52 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4311478
Defeated presidential election candidate Peter Casey.
Image: PA Images
Defeated presidential election candidate Peter Casey.
Defeated presidential election candidate Peter Casey.
Image: PA Images

PETER CASEY HAS said that he wants to replace Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil leader, claiming that Martin is “too nice” to challenge Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The runner-up in the presidential election spoke yesterday about his desire to run for the Dáil in Donegal, despite Fianna Fáil already having chosen their two candidates for the next general election.

Casey’s courting of Fianna Fáil was rejected by party deputies Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins but speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, Casey said that he has yet to speak to the either of them or to Martin.

“I can certainly understand why Micheál wouldn’t want me, because I actually want his job. So that’s understandable,” Casey said.

“Charlie McConalogue is certainly a very strong candidate but I definitely will top the polls in Donegal when I stand. I’d like to stand as a Fianna Fáil (sic). ”

Sitting Donegal TDs McConalogue and Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher have been selected to run again for Fianna Fáil in the next general election.

Casey described Gallagher “a bit disingenuous” for being elected and seeking the role of Ceann Comhairle. Gallagher is currently Leas Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil.

During the interview, Casey described Donegal as “the forgotten county” and also took aim at the Confidence and Supply deal between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, which underpins Varadkar’s minority government.

You have to be aligned with a party to be successful in Ireland. The vote last week was not so much a vote for Peter Casey, it was a vote for the frustration. The people feel there hasn’t really been a government for the past three-and-a-half years with the Confidence and Supply, it just hasn’t worked to anybody’s benefit.

“I got number ones from 342,000 people, I think that that should send a message and should also resonate with how disconnected they are with the people in middle Ireland. The people who are getting up and working and feeling that there’s no light at the end of the tunnel,” Casey added.

Collins said yesterday that Casey could not “just rock up” and run for Fianna Fáil, adding that he personally would not like to see him in the party.

In response to Collins, Casey said today: “He obviously has made no effort to speak to me, I’d be delighted to talk to him.”

Irish presidential election Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Peter Casey met on Saturday in Dublin Castle. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Casey also said he does not think Micheál Martin would take a phone call from him if he tried to contact him.

I think Micheál is a very good and decent and hard-working politician. I think that he’s too nice to take on the likes of Leo Varadkar, who made scandalous, racist remarks about me and hasn’t apologised yet. And he knows I’m absolutely not a racist. He knows I’ve spent more time in India than he has.

During the campaign, the Taoiseach asked the public to send “a very clear message” to Casey in the presidential election vote by rejecting his deeply “divisive” and “regrettable” views about the Travelling community.

Speaking this afternoon on RTÉ’s News at One, Timmy Dooley TD said that Casey has not offered any solutions to the problems he has spoken about. 

“I think there are people who voted for Peter Casey who fully knew Michael D was going to be president,” Dooley said.

“I think there was some level of disenchantment with the way things are. But politics is about solving problems and in my view the approach that Peter Casey is taking, or appears to be taking, or at least is talking about taking, in my view isn’t offering any solutions whatsoever.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Leicester helicopter crash: Police appeal for public's 'patience' as investigation continues
    85,766  22
    2
    		'We're okay thanks': Fianna Fáil TDs pour cold water on Casey's plan to join party
    62,254  149
    3
    		Mica scandal: Family living in 'falling down house' finds out mortgage has been sold to vulture fund
    41,193  37
    Fora
    1
    		The world of food is a 'lonely old road' - but this investor knows that 'people gotta eat'
    244  0
    2
    		Fewer visitors toured Ireland by bus last year - and not everyone's blaming it on Brexit
    211  0
    3
    		After opting for fewer but bigger stores, Life Style Sports has managed to stay in the black
    122  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm a mum of two small girls and work full time. Running is my hobby and I'm on a podium with two Ethiopian girls'
    50,214  21
    2
    		Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    33,565  9
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    33,043  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 offerings on Netflix if you plan to scare yourself senseless this weekend
    6,377  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you even bother celebrating Halloween?
    3,611  5
    3
    		Which Kill Bill Assassin Are You?
    2,445  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's midfield maestro dancing around three in-a-row talk as she enjoys life at the top
    Dublin's midfield maestro dancing around three in-a-row talk as she enjoys life at the top
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    Dublin's gun crime: '€500 for one that shoots or you can rent one that doesn't for €200'
    PSNI
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone
    Appeal after occupants barricade themselves in bedroom while masked men ransack home
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    'I have never known an owner so popular' - Former Leicester City manager Martin O'Neill pays tribute
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie