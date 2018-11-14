Peter Casey's former PR firm says it has nothing to do with Traveller video he tweeted

Casey came second in the recent presidential election.

Casey came second in the recent presidential election.

A PR FIRM which represented Peter Casey during his presidential campaign has said it has nothing to do with a video tweeted yesterday by the former candidate.

Casey’s Twitter account yesterday tweeted the video which featured a cartoon version of his appearance on The Late Late Show with some of the audio changed.

The audio of the clip had removed contributions from members of the Travelling community and replaced them.

In Casey’s tweet accompanying the video, he tagged the Twitter account of PR and marketing firm Bannerton. Bannerton had represented Casey during the presidential campaign.

The video provoked much reaction online and some social media users had questioned whether Bannerton was associated with the video.

The Bannerton Twitter account was disabled for a period this morning but has now returned and the company has released a statement saying it had no involvement in the video.

The statement said that Casey’s video was “mistakenly retweeted” by Bannerton and that his own social media accounts are run in the US:

A cartoon video satirising Peter Casey’s recent appearance on RTÉ’s Late Late Show was mistakenly retweeted by Bannerton yesterday and has been withdrawn.This content did not originate in the company, is not in any way supported by the company and should not be linked to any Bannerton employee or client in any way. Any enquiry as to the motivation behind the production should be directed to its producers, Happy Out @HappyOutChannel. Peter Casey’s social media platforms are managed in the US. As of the conclusion of the Presidential campaign, Bannerton is not managing Mr Casey’s public relations and, as a result, cannot comment on his behalf. Bannerton apologises wholeheartedly to any clients, associates or individuals who were upset by this video and its inadvertent circulation.

The producer of the video referenced in the statement, Happy Out, has acknowledged that it created the video.

Its Youtube account has six videos online and describes its content as “mainly videos to do with Irish current events”.