£10k reward offered as 98-year-old 'left for dead' in his own home

A £10,000 REWARD has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for a violent attack on 98-year-old Peter Gouldstone who was “left for dead” in his London home.

Gouldstone, who is reportedly a World War II veteran, remains in a critical condition in hospital following the robbery in Enfield, north London earlier this week.

Today Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the “horrific attack”, Scotland Yard said.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “Mr Gouldstone remains in a life-threatening and critical condition in hospital.

“He was left for dead in his own home, a place where he should feel safest. There is no way of knowing when he would have been discovered.

Had it not been for a member of the public raising the alarm, I believe that Mr Gouldstone would have succumbed to his injuries.

“My investigation team has been working relentlessly to trace the individuals behind this horrific attack,” he added.

The police particularly want to hear from anyone that may have been offered a 26 inch Panasonic television (model TX – L26X10B) that was taken from the pensioner’s house.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley described the incident as a “brutal and senseless attack”.

The level of violence used was completely excessive.

He sought to reassure residents that patrols have been stepped up in the area and extensive efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the persons responsible.