Met Police issue appeal after 98-year-old man critically injured during burglary

DETECTIVES IN NORTH London have made an urgent appeal for information after a violent robbery left a 98-year-old man fighting for his life.

Peter Gouldstone suffered a head injury and extensive bruising to his body.

He remains in hospital following the 6 November attack, where he is critical but stable.

Officers returned to the scene in on Evesham Road in Enfield this evening in an attempt to jog people’s memory to anything they may have witnessed last Tuesday.

A 26-inch Panasonic television was stolen by the suspects, along with other personal possessions belonging to the man.

A number of local people and organisations have offered rewards for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for attacking Peter.

Detective inspector Paul Ridley said: “Mr Gouldstone remains desperately ill in hospital while those responsible for his injuries are walking around free.