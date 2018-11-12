This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Met Police issue appeal after 98-year-old man critically injured during burglary

Peter Gouldstone remains critically ill in hospital.

By Sean Murray Monday 12 Nov 2018, 10:46 PM
1 hour ago 4,599 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4335967
Image: Met Police
Image: Met Police

DETECTIVES IN NORTH London have made an urgent appeal for information after a violent robbery left a 98-year-old man fighting for his life.

Peter Gouldstone suffered a head injury and extensive bruising to his body. 

He remains in hospital following the 6 November attack, where he is critical but stable.

Officers returned to the scene in on Evesham Road in Enfield this evening in an attempt to jog people’s memory to anything they may have witnessed last Tuesday.

A 26-inch Panasonic television was stolen by the suspects, along with other personal possessions belonging to the man.

A number of local people and organisations have offered rewards for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for attacking Peter.

Detective inspector Paul Ridley said: “Mr Gouldstone remains desperately ill in hospital while those responsible for his injuries are walking around free.

Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could provide a missing piece of the investigation. I particularly want to hear from people that may have been offered the Panasonic television that was stolen, or who saw either people or vehicles in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, N11 that may have appeared out of place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    69,802  41
    2
    		'Moving so fast': UFO sighting under investigation by Irish Aviation Authority
    58,309  101
    3
    		Trump didn't attend event honouring war dead as he 'didn't want to disrupt traffic in Paris'
    40,012  66
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    650  0
    2
    		Europe's air safety watchdog echoed US warnings about Boeing's Max planes
    520  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you support gender quotas for Ireland's company boards?
    193  0
    The42
    1
    		'Keith has played 30-40 times for Ireland and I would never have a go at someone's ability'
    29,916  23
    2
    		Join The42 for a special Ireland v All Blacks preview event with Ronan O'Gara
    28,746  10
    3
    		England captain dedicates 100th cap to seriously-ill footballer husband
    26,609  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		There is zero need to be following Demi Lovato's every move post-rehab
    8,384  1
    2
    		Here's why Viola Davis' assessment of her scene with Liam Neeson is making headlines
    6,798  0
    3
    		Can You Match These Memorable Quotes to their Movies?
    4,811  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Family believes woman who died after minor surgery would be alive if there was 'proper handover of care'
    HSE recruiting trainers who will teach staff how to communicate with patients when things go wrong
    GARDAí
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Five men arrested over alleged kidnapping of man in Drogheda
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    DUBLIN
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie