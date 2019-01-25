This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 25 January, 2019
Appeal launched to help locate 62 year-old man missing from Dublin

Peter Kavanagh was last seen leaving his home in Dublin at around 3pm today.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 25 Jan 2019, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 7,635 Views 4 Comments
Peter Kavanagh has been reported missing from his home in Dublin 15
GARDAÍ IN CABRA have launched a public appeal to help trace the whereabouts of 62-year-old Peter Kavanagh from Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15.

Peter was last seen when he left his home shortly after 3pm today and was reported missing by his family, who are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as being 5′ 5″ in height, of slight build and with brown hair.

When last seen, Peter was wearing a dark grey jacket, light grey tracksuit pants and black runners. Gardaí say he may also be carrying a large blue shopping bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to contact Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

